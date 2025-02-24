DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran share updates on Sgt. Rock, The Batman 2, Clayface, and more

It’s time for another State of the Union from DC Studios.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran provided updates on the company’s upcoming projects with a group of journalists on February 21. The address comes two years after Gunn and Safran relaunched the DC Universe and announced plans for Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Starting in the film division, Safran stated DC’s intention to release two live-action movies and one animated film per year. Last week, Daniel Craig departed Sgt. Rock, the upcoming superhero movie from director Luca Guadagnino and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes. Per Variety, Safran said DC “never met with Daniel,” while Gunn noted that the duo “never announced the project.”

Safran said Matt Reeves has not completed the full script for The Batman Part II, which moved release dates from October 2026 to October 2027. Speaking of the Batman Epic Crime Saga, the DC executives are unsure if The Penguin will return for season 2. Batman: The Brave and the Bold remains in active development, though Robert Pattinson will likely play that version of the Caped Crusader.

Safran confirmed that Clayface will be directed by James Watkins from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan. Casting has begun. Alan Tudyk, who voices the character in Harley Quinn and Creature Commandos, will not star in the live-action horror. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is halfway through production, while Ana Nogueira continues to work on a Teen Titans script. Swamp Thing is still in development with James Mangold, and The Authority remains far off.

DC’s television slate is highlighted by Peacemaker season 2 premiering in August. The Viola Davis-led series Waller is still in development after a “bumpy road” during production. Shows that are happening include Lanterns, which arrives in 2026, and a Blue Beetle animated series, which follows the events of the live-action movie. Paradise Lost and Booster Gold remain in development, though the latter moved on from its initial showrunner.

Finally, animation remains a priority for Gunn and Safran. Dynamic Duo, a movie about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, remains in pre-production. Three “younger-skewing” animated series have been greenlit, including My Adventures with Green Lantern, DC Super Powers, and Starfire.

DC Studios’ focus will soon shift to promoting and marketing Superman, opening in theaters on July 11, 2025.