 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran share updates on Sgt. Rock, The Batman 2, Clayface, and more

By
Batman stands across from Catwoman and looks at her.
Warner Bros.

It’s time for another State of the Union from DC Studios.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran provided updates on the company’s upcoming projects with a group of journalists on February 21. The address comes two years after Gunn and Safran relaunched the DC Universe and announced plans for Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Recommended Videos

Starting in the film division, Safran stated DC’s intention to release two live-action movies and one animated film per year. Last week, Daniel Craig departed Sgt. Rock, the upcoming superhero movie from director Luca Guadagnino and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes. Per Variety, Safran said DC “never met with Daniel,” while Gunn noted that the duo “never announced the project.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Safran said Matt Reeves has not completed the full script for The Batman Part II, which moved release dates from October 2026 to October 2027. Speaking of the Batman Epic Crime Saga, the DC executives are unsure if The Penguin will return for season 2. Batman: The Brave and the Bold remains in active development, though Robert Pattinson will likely play that version of the Caped Crusader.

Safran confirmed that Clayface will be directed by James Watkins from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan. Casting has begun. Alan Tudyk, who voices the character in Harley Quinn and Creature Commandos, will not star in the live-action horror. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is halfway through production, while Ana Nogueira continues to work on a Teen Titans script. Swamp Thing is still in development with James Mangold, and The Authority remains far off.

DC’s television slate is highlighted by Peacemaker season 2 premiering in August. The Viola Davis-led series Waller is still in development after a “bumpy road” during production. Shows that are happening include Lanterns, which arrives in 2026, and a Blue Beetle animated series, which follows the events of the live-action movie. Paradise Lost and Booster Gold remain in development, though the latter moved on from its initial showrunner.

Finally, animation remains a priority for Gunn and Safran. Dynamic Duo, a movie about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, remains in pre-production. Three “younger-skewing” animated series have been greenlit, including My Adventures with Green Lantern, DC Super Powers, and Starfire.

DC Studios’ focus will soon shift to promoting and marketing Superman, opening in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Peacemaker season 2 wraps filming, James Gunn posts statement
Peacemaker stands next to two women and stare.

Peacemaker season 2 is complete. Series creator and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that filming has wrapped on the superhero drama.
“And that is a WRAP on #Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot.),” Gunn wrote on X. "Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I’ll miss all of you!”
https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1861178032406610350?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1861178032406610350%7Ctwgr%5Ed703d997fffa7c0779504fed725fe339ea6c803e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeadline.com%2F2024%2F11%2Fpeacemaker-season-2-wraps-filming-james-gunn-1236187385%2F

A few days earlier, Gunn dedicated a social media post to Peacemaker stars John Cena and Jennifer Holland to announce the completion of their scenes. Gunn mentioned that he recently experienced "one of the most fun days of shooting" before thanking the people of Savannah for their hospitality.

Read more
James Gunn refutes claim that certain characters are too niche for the DC Universe
James Gunn wears glasses and looks to the camera in DC Studios video.

Momentum has been slowly building for well over a year now for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. The multimedia, DC Comics-inspired franchise hasn't officially begun, though. That long-awaited moment will come when the new Gunn-created animated Suicide Squad spinoff TV series, Creature Commandos, premieres December 5 on Max. Nonetheless, Gunn is already not only receiving criticisms from some comic book readers and superhero fans but also pushing back against certain claims.

The DC Studios co-CEO did that very thing when one fan recently argued on Threads that Gunn's decision to greenlight projects about "niche" characters like Sgt. Rock and Swamp Thing makes it seem like he's only "making the DCU for hardcore comic book readers and not for the general audience." In response, Gunn wrote, "Don’t put Swamp Thing in the corner. That’s a project in development we’ve actually announced, and he’s an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but [also] a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters."

Read more
Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino might just make a Sgt. Rock movie for DC Studios
Daniel Craig stands on the red carpet and poses.

James Bond is poised to enter the DC Universe. According to Deadline, Daniel Craig is circling the lead role in the DC Studios movie Sgt. Rock for director Luca Guadagnino.

Craig and Guadagnino have not signed deals with DC Studios as Sgt. Rock remains in the early stages of development. It's a reunion for Craig and Guadagnino, who collaborated on A24's Queer, which opens later this year. Challengers and Queer scribe Justin Kuritzkes is writing the Sgt. Rock screenplay.

Read more