Welp! Warner Bros. delays The Batman Part II yet again

Catwoman looks at Batman in The Batman.
Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has altered its future movie release schedule, and the biggest change involves the next installment in Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. The Batman Part II is moving from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027.

Reeves recently shared that he was finalizing The Batman Part II script with plans to film it in 2025. The Batman filmmaker admitted the writing process for the sequel has been “slow” but “wonderful” at the same time. Robert Pattinson will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne for The Batman Part II.

With the sequel’s 2027 release date, it will mark a five-year gap since The Batman premiered in March 2022. The Batman became a critical and commercial hit, grossing over $772 million worldwide. The success of The Batman spawned the spinoff series The Penguin, an HBO crime drama starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/The Penguin. The HBO series exists in the shared Batman universe.

With The Batman Part II moving to 2027, Tom Cruise’s next movie will bow in IMAX on October 2, 2026. Directed by Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu, the untitled movie’s logline reads: “The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.” Cruise will star in and produce the film from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment.

Besides Cruise, Iñárritu’s movie stars Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and Riz Ahmed.

Warner Bros. also flipped the release dates for Mickey 17 and SinnersMickey 17 moves to March 7, 2025, while Sinners heads to April 18, 2025. Both films can be seen in IMAX.

Bong Joon-ho writes and directs Mickey 17, based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel of the same name. The sci-fi black comedy stars Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, a disposable employee tasked with helping colonize the ice world of Niflheim. Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo also star.

Sinners is an original horror movie by writer-director Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role. The “new vision of fear” features Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

