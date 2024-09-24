Sinners, the upcoming horror thriller from Ryan Coogler, has been shrouded in secrecy for months. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the first trailer featuring star Michael B. Jordan fighting a mysterious evil.

Jordan appears in dual roles, confirming rumors that he’s playing twin brothers. Plot and character details remain under wraps. However, Warner Bros. synopsis officially states: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

One of Jordan’s characters is seen preparing a weapon to use on the sinister creatures. Although the creatures are never shown, Coogler’s script has been described as a genre effort involving vampires.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home,” a preacher says before Jordan vigorously fires his gun.

Sinners | Official Trailer

Besides Jordan, Sinner’s ensemble includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo. Coogler writes, directs, and produces Sinners, his first feature film since 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Additional producers include Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Ludwig Göransson, who won the Oscar for Best Original Score on Black Panther, composed the music for Sinners.

Sinners marks the fifth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan. The other four films include Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

On Monday, Jordan posted the official poster for Sinners on Instagram, with his two characters front and center. The caption reads: “Dance with the devil … and he’ll follow you home.”

Sinners is scheduled to be released theatrically on March 7, 2025.