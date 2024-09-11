 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Michael B. Jordan is remaking this classic action heist movie

By
Michael B. Jordan sits at a podium and talks.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Michael B. Jordan will helm a reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair for his next directorial effort. Per Deadline, Jordan will direct and star in a new Thomas Crown Affair movie for Amazon MGM Studios. Jordan’s version will receive a worldwide theatrical release.

Jordan has been attached to star in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair since 2016. The Creed star will now step behind the camera to direct and produce via his Outlier Society banner alongside Elizabeth Raposo.

Recommended Videos

Jordan’s version will be the third Thomas Crown Affair. The original from 1968 stars Steve McQueen as Thomas Crown, a billionaire who executes a million-dollar heist. Crown falls in love with the insurance investigator (Faye Dunaway) hired by the bank. The 1999 remake stars Pierce Brosnan as Crown and Rene Russo as insurance investigator Catherine Banning. Digital Trends described the 1999 version as the sexiest action movie ever for its 25th anniversary.

Jordan will direct from a script by Drew Pearce, the screenwriter of The Fall Guy. Plot details remain under wraps. Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson wrote a previous draft. Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff will produce Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair. Alan Trustman, the writer of the 1968 version, is attached as an executive producer.

The Thomas Crown Affair Official Trailer #1 - Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo Movie (1999) HD

With Jordan on board to star and direct, the next steps include finding an actress to star across from Jordan. Per Deadline’s report, the female lead will attract the attention of many A-listers in Hollywood.

The Thomas Crown Affair marks Jordan’s second feature film directorial effort. Jordan previously directed Creed III, which grossed over $276 million, the highest box office total in the Creed franchise.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The 35 best sitcoms on Netflix right now (September 2024)
The cast of The Hughleys.

Throughout 2024, Netflix has been giving some older sitcoms a new life, including Martin, Reba, The Jamie Foxx Show, and My Wife and Kids. Now, we can add The Hughleys to that list in September. Additionally, the influx of AMC+ series has landed a show on this list: Kevin Can F*** Himself. As the censored title implies, it's the hilarious and family-unfriendly option of this month's new additions.

But if you're looking for more classics in the genre, Netflix also has Seinfeld, How I Met Your Mother, Arrested Development, and more. You can find those shows and the rest of the best sitcoms on Netflix right now below.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in September 2024
Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise in Knight and Day.

One of the best things about Max is the deep library of films at your fingertips. Warner Bros. Pictures has nearly a century's worth of titles to draw upon, but Max is also able to borrow a few films from other studios to make it even more enticing for cinema lovers. Regardless, there are always a few new films on Max that tend to fall between the cracks. That's why we've put together this list of the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in September.

This month's pics include an action comedy with very prominent leads, a horror anthology that flew under the radar, and a genre-bending crime comedy that marks the only adaptation to date of a Thomas Pynchon novel.
Knight and Day (2010)

Read more
Happy Gilmore 2: Production on Adam Sandler’s golf sequel begins
Carl Weathers as Chubbs with his arm around Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, the two men looking at one another in a scene from Happy Gilmore.

Everyone's favorite golfer is coming back for another adventure. Production on Happy Gilmore 2 has officially begun.

Adam Sandler returns for the sequel as Happy Gilmore, a wannabe hockey player who discovers a godlike ability to hit a golf ball. Happy joined the PGA Tour to raise funds to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure. While Happy's unorthodox behavior angers golf traditionalists, his exuberance attracts more viewers as he becomes a fan favorite.

Read more