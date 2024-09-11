Michael B. Jordan is remaking this classic action heist movie

Michael B. Jordan will helm a reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair for his next directorial effort. Per Deadline, Jordan will direct and star in a new Thomas Crown Affair movie for Amazon MGM Studios. Jordan’s version will receive a worldwide theatrical release.

Jordan has been attached to star in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair since 2016. The Creed star will now step behind the camera to direct and produce via his Outlier Society banner alongside Elizabeth Raposo.

Recommended Videos

Jordan’s version will be the third Thomas Crown Affair. The original from 1968 stars Steve McQueen as Thomas Crown, a billionaire who executes a million-dollar heist. Crown falls in love with the insurance investigator (Faye Dunaway) hired by the bank. The 1999 remake stars Pierce Brosnan as Crown and Rene Russo as insurance investigator Catherine Banning. Digital Trends described the 1999 version as the sexiest action movie ever for its 25th anniversary.

Jordan will direct from a script by Drew Pearce, the screenwriter of The Fall Guy. Plot details remain under wraps. Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson wrote a previous draft. Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff will produce Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair. Alan Trustman, the writer of the 1968 version, is attached as an executive producer.

The Thomas Crown Affair Official Trailer #1 - Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo Movie (1999) HD

With Jordan on board to star and direct, the next steps include finding an actress to star across from Jordan. Per Deadline’s report, the female lead will attract the attention of many A-listers in Hollywood.

The Thomas Crown Affair marks Jordan’s second feature film directorial effort. Jordan previously directed Creed III, which grossed over $276 million, the highest box office total in the Creed franchise.