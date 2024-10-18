 Skip to main content
Wolf Man trailer: A classic movie monster returns to wreck havoc

By
A man on the ground reaches for a weapon.
Nicola Dove / Universal Pictures

Witness one man’s transformation from a normal human to a menacing creature in the official trailer for Wolf Man, Blumhouse’s reboot of the 1941 monster movie of the same name.

Lionsgate’s footage begins with Blake (Christopher Abbott), his wife, Charlotte (Julia Garner), and daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth), stuck in an upside-down U-haul in the forest. Before escaping to the forest, Blake is attacked by an unknown monster. The family manages to find shelter at a secluded house. The creature continues to stalk the house from the outside as Blake’s health deteriorates. Unbeknownst to Blake, he’s transforming into the monster known as the Wolf Man.

The footage ends with Charlotte and Ginger attempting to escape from Blake’s Wolf Man, who is ready to pounce as he stands in front of their vehicle.

Wolf Man also stars Sam Jaeger, Ben Prendergast, and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man).

Wolf Man | Official Trailer

Leigh Whannell directed Wolf Man based on a script he co-wrote with Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo. Whannell is a prominent horror and sci-fi screenwriter, having penned the first three Saw films and four Insidious entries. Wolf Man is Whannell’s first directed film since 2020’s The Invisible Man, a reboot of the Universal Monster movie from 1933. Whannell’s film was a hit critically and financially, grossing over $144 million worldwide against a $7 million budget.

Horror visionary Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions is a producer on Wolf Man. Executive producers include Whannell, Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, and Mel Turner. Gosling was originally cast as the titular Wolf Man before departing in December 2023.

Wolf Man opens in theaters on January 17, 2025.

