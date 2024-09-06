 Skip to main content
Wolf Man teaser: Christopher Abbott becomes the monster

A girl puts her fingers over her eyes and stares.
Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first teaser of Wolf Man, the upcoming horror movie starring Christopher Abbot as the titular monster.

“Daddy, is that you,” Abbott’s unnamed daughter eerily says in the teaser before he unleashes terror as the Wolf Man. The concerned voices are heard throughout the 70-second clip as the characters ponder who is stalking them. Though the Wolf Man’s full body is never revealed, his transformation is underway while the characters scream for their lives.

Besides Abbott, Wolf Man stars Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger, and rising young talent Matilda Firth.

Wolf Man is a reboot of the 1941 Universal monster movie of the same name. The 1941 film starred Lon Chaney Jr. as Larry Talbot, aka The Wolf Man. Wolf Man was part of Universal Classic Monsters’ franchise, which included films about Dracula, the Mummy, and Frankenstein’s monster.

Leigh Whannell directs Wolf Man from a screenplay by the writing duos of Whannell and Corbett Tuck and Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. Whannell has collaborated with James Wan on massive horror hits like Saw and Insidious. Whannell made his directorial debut in 2015 with Insidious: Chapter 3, followed by 2018’s Upgrade and 2020’s The Invisible Man.

Ryan Gosling was the original choice to play the Wolf Man, with Derek Cianfrance coming on to write and direct. However, Gosling and Cianfrance exited the project in 2023, though the former retains an executive producing credit on Whannell’s adaptation.

Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions is producing Wolf Man. Whannell, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, and Mel Turner are also executive producers.

Wolf Man opens in theaters on January 17, 2025.

