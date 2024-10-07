 Skip to main content
Bad Boys reunion? Will Smith, Michael Bay in talks to reunite for Netflix’s Fast and Loose

Will Smith looks on with a blank stare as he walks.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Bad Boys reunion between star Will Smith and director Michael Bay is very close to happening.

Per Deadline, Bay is in final negotiations to direct Fast and Loose, a Netflix action film that will star Smith. No start date is official, but Fast and Loose is projected to be Smith and Bay’s next project.

Fast and Loose is a crime thriller that follows a man who wakes up having no memories of his past life. He eventually learns that he was living a double life as an undercover CIA agent and a crime kingpin. Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson co-wrote the script.

Fast and Loose has been in development for several years. In March 2022, director David Leitch exited the project to work on The Fall Guy for Universal. After Smith’s notorious slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Netflix put the film on the back burner.

However, Smith reestablished his A-list stardom and box office prowess with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Released in June, Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed over $404 million against a $100 million budget.

Bad Boys (1995) Official Trailer 1 - Will Smith Movie

Bay and Smith worked together on two Bad Boys films: 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II. Bay is often credited with elevating Smith’s movie career and transforming him into a movie star.

Since winning the Oscar for 2021’s King Richard, Smith has starred in two films: Emancipation and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Meanwhile, Bay has only made one film — 2022’s Ambulance — in the last four years. Bay previously worked with Netflix on 2019’s 6 Underground.

