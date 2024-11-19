 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

How to Train Your Dragon teaser trailer: First look at Hiccup and Toothless in live-action movie

By
A boy touches the nose of a dragon.
Universal Pictures

Hiccup and Toothless are ready for an adventure in the first teaser trailer for How to Train Your Dragon, a shot-for-shot live-action reimagining of the 2010 animated movie from DreamWorks animation.

On the isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons are bitter enemies. Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Mason Thames) is instructed to kill a dragon to complete his Viking training. However, Hiccup defies his orders when he befriends a Night Fury dragon he names Toothless. When a new threat emerges, the newfound partnership between Hiccup and Toothless becomes the key to saving both Vikings and dragons.

Recommended Videos

Gerard Butler will play Chief Stoick the Vast, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise. Other notable additions to the live-action cast include Nico Parker as Astrid and Nick Frost as Gobber. Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur round out the ensemble.

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced, and directed by Dean DeBlois, who helmed all three animated films in the series. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are listed as producers. How to Train Your Dragon is based on Cressida Cowell’s bestselling book series.

Related

The first animated movie, 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon, became a critical and financial hit, with two Oscar nominations and a $494 million worldwide gross. The film’s success spawned two sequels, 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Besides films, the How to Train Your Dragon franchise features three TV shows, video games, short films, and theme park rides.

How to Train Your Dragon opens in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
A classic action movie gets a modern streaming remake in The Day of the Jackal trailer
Eddie Redmayne holds a gun and stares through the scope.

Can anyone find the Jackal? That's the question posed in the trailer for The Day of the Jackal, an upcoming assassin series based on Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel of the same name.

Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne stars as Jackal, an elite assassin who offers his elite services to the highest bidder. Jackal is a chameleon who frequently changes his appearance to ensure anonymity. No one has been able to catch Jackal, let alone identify him. Enter Bianca (Lashana Lynch), a motivated British intelligence officer who sets out to find Jackal. The dangerous cat-and-mouse thriller spreads across Europe, as neither the Jackal nor Bianca will go quietly into the night.

Read more
Netflix has your next fall binge series with The Diplomat season 2 trailer
A woman sits in the middle of another woman and man.

In The Diplomat season 2 trailer, Keri Russell shakes things up as she investigates a conspiracy that leads to the top of the British government.

The sophomore season begins in the waking moments of the season 1 finale, where an explosion nearly kills Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). However, the footage reveals that Hal survived. That doesn't change the fact that someone wanted him dead. Who might that be? That's a question for Ambassador Kate Wyler (Russell).

Read more
The Last of Us season 2 teaser trailer: Joel, Ellie, and a whole lot of clickers
A conflicted Pedro Pascal looks sad in The Last of Us.

Danger is on the horizon for Joel and Ellie in HBO’s official teaser for The Last of Us season 2.
Set to an eerie version of Pearl Jam’s Future Days, the season 2 teaser begins with a conflicted Joel (Pedro Pascal) trying to confess a secret to Catherine O’Hara’s character. This is likely a reference to how Joel killed a surgeon and several Fireflies who attempted to operate on Ellie to develop a cure for the virus. The surgery would have likely killed Ellie, so Joel’s actions saved her life, but delayed a chance at a cure.
Elsewhere, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is adjusting to life in the Jackson community five years after the events of season 1. However, the clickers remain a threat as they mobilize and gain strength in numbers.

The Last of Us Season 2 | The Last of Us Day Official Teaser | Max
Per season 2’s logline, “Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”
Besides Pascal and Ramsey, Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria are also returning for season 2.
New additions to the ensemble include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. O’Hara, who is speaking with Pascal’s Joel in the teaser, will guest star.

Read more