Hiccup and Toothless are ready for an adventure in the first teaser trailer for How to Train Your Dragon, a shot-for-shot live-action reimagining of the 2010 animated movie from DreamWorks animation.

On the isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons are bitter enemies. Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Mason Thames) is instructed to kill a dragon to complete his Viking training. However, Hiccup defies his orders when he befriends a Night Fury dragon he names Toothless. When a new threat emerges, the newfound partnership between Hiccup and Toothless becomes the key to saving both Vikings and dragons.

Recommended Videos

Gerard Butler will play Chief Stoick the Vast, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise. Other notable additions to the live-action cast include Nico Parker as Astrid and Nick Frost as Gobber. Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur round out the ensemble.

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced, and directed by Dean DeBlois, who helmed all three animated films in the series. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are listed as producers. How to Train Your Dragon is based on Cressida Cowell’s bestselling book series.

The first animated movie, 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon, became a critical and financial hit, with two Oscar nominations and a $494 million worldwide gross. The film’s success spawned two sequels, 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Besides films, the How to Train Your Dragon franchise features three TV shows, video games, short films, and theme park rides.

How to Train Your Dragon opens in theaters on June 13, 2025.