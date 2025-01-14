Until Dawn first look reveals how the movie will expand the video game’s universe

Sony has released the first look of Until Dawn, the upcoming feature film adaptation of the PlayStation Studios video game.

In the video, director David F. Sandberg and screenwriter Gary Dauberman discussed how they continued the “cinematic” story from the video game for the movie while also giving the audience a new experience.

“The movie has sort of the same tone and the same vibe [of the video game], but it expands upon the universe,” Sandberg said.

Until Dawn follows a group of friends who meet in the same remote valley where one of their own disappeared a year earlier. The group hopes to find answers, but instead, they enter a nightmare as a masked killer stalks and murders them one by one. In the video game, the characters’ choices lead to their survival or deaths, resulting in different endings. For the movie, the characters are stuck in a time loop, where they wake up after their deaths and start over at the beginning of the evening. The only way for them to escape is to survive until dawn.

“The movie has this mechanic where things start over and they get to try again,” Sandberg said. “Every time they come back to life, it’s like they’re in a new horror genre.”

Until Dawn’s cast includes Ella Rubin, ​Michael Cimino, ​Odessa A’zion, ​Ji-young Yoo, ​Belmont Cameli, ​and Maia Mitchell. Peter Stormare, who appeared as a psychiatrist named Dr. Hill in the video game, will also star in the movie.

“I’m very proud to be part of this evolution onto a screen,” Stormare said.

Until Dawn opens in theaters on April 25, 2025.