Until Dawn movie cast taps Peter Stormare to reprise role as Dr. Hill

Until Dawn has cast a familiar face for the feature film adaptation of the beloved video game.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Stormare has joined the cast of Until Dawn. Stormare is reprising his role as Dr. Hill from the video game. Dr. Hill is a psychiatrist who addresses the player throughout the game’s many chapters. Dr. Hill analyzes a player’s fears and motivation before and after they make a decision that affects the game. It remains unclear how prominent Dr. Hill will be throughout the movie.

Besides Stormare, THR’s report mentions the casting of Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli in undisclosed roles. The trio joins the previously announced cast of Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A’zion.

The movie adaptation is an “R-rated and terrifying love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast.”

Until Dawn is a 2015 video game developed by Supermassive Games and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. The game focuses on eight friends on a getaway to an isolated lodge on Blackwood Mountain. The group realizes a killer is roaming in the area, putting their lives in danger. Each player must find clues to solve the mystery and survive the night. Until Dawn features an interactive narrative, which means characters can survive or die depending on the choices made by the player.

The feature film adaptation is produced and directed by David F. Sandberg, the director best known for Shazam! Gary Dauberman will produce and write the script. Blair Butler turned in the script’s original draft. The film stems from Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions.

Filming begins mid-August. Currently, Until Dawn has no official release date.

