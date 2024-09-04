 Skip to main content
A Minecraft Movie teaser brings a magical video game world to life

By
Four people stand together in Overworld.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Jason Momoa with bangs, virtual sheep, and Jack Black’s Steve come to life in the first teaser for A Minecraft Movie.

“Anything you can dream about here, you can make,” a voice says in the teaser as we get the first look at Overworld, the cubic wonderland built on imagination. Four outsiders — Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) — are transported through a magical portal to Overworld. This fantasy world hosts odd creatures, including sheep, master builders, piglins, and zombies.

The quartet join forces with Steve (Black), an expert crafter, and embarks on a magical quest. All five must use their creativity to survive the journey and find a way home.

A Minecraft Movie also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement.

A Minecraft Movie | Teaser

A Minecraft Movie is based on the video game Minecraft. Created by Markus Persson in 2011, Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, with over 300 million copies sold. The sandbox game is still wildly popular, with over 166 million active monthly users.

A Minecraft Movie is directed by Jared Hess, and written by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer. Hess is best known for directing Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, with the latter starring Black in the titular role. Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film, while the trio of Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, and Vertigo Entertainment co-produce.

Filming began in New Zealand in January and wrapped by mid-April. On Instagram, Momoa called the experience “one of the greatest times” of his life.

A new kind of block-buster. #MinecraftMovie – only in theaters 2025. pic.twitter.com/w9ClGySFTa

&mdash; Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 4, 2024

A Minecraft Movie opens theatrically on April 4, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
