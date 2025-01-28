Quentin Tarantino in ‘no hurry’ to direct final movie, plans to write a play

Don’t expect the 10th and final film from Quentin Tarantino anytime soon.

On Monday, Tarantino participated in an interview with film insider Elvis Mitchell at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. When asked about plans for his final film, Tarantino explained why he’s choosing to remain patient and not rush into production.

“I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production,” Tarantino said via Variety. “I’ve been doing that for 30 years. Next month my son turns 5, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father.”

Tarantino was rumored to be making The Movie Critic with Brad Pitt as his final film. However, Tarantino backed away from the project in April 2024. What’s next for Tarantino? It involves writing a play, a project that could turn into a movie if all goes well.

“If you’re wondering what I’m doing right now, I’m writing a play, and it’s going to be probably the next thing I end up doing,” Tarantino explained. “If it’s a fiasco, I probably won’t turn it into a movie. But if it’s a smash hit? It might be my last movie.”

Speaking of cinema, Tarantino’s last movie was 2019’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led picture garnered 10 Oscar nominations, winning two: Best Supporting Actor for Pitt and Best Production Design.

Since 2019, the theatrical business has drastically changed thanks to the rise of streaming and smaller release windows. Tarantino hates where the business has gone and declares that 2019 was the last year of movies.

“Well, what the f*** is a movie now? What — something that plays in theaters for a token release for four f****** weeks? All right, and by the second week you can watch it on television. I didn’t get into all this for diminishing returns,” Tarantino said. “I mean, it was bad enough in ’97. It was bad enough in 2019, and that was the last f****** year of movies. That was a s*** deal, as far as I was concerned, the fact that it’s gotten drastically worse? And that it’s just it’s a show pony exercise. Now the theatrical release, you know, and then like yeah, in two weeks, you can watch it on this [streamer] and that one. Okay. Theater? You can’t do that. It’s the final frontier.”