 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Quentin Tarantino in ‘no hurry’ to direct final movie, plans to write a play

By
Quentin Tarantino holds a mic and talks at Comic Con.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Don’t expect the 10th and final film from Quentin Tarantino anytime soon.

On Monday, Tarantino participated in an interview with film insider Elvis Mitchell at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. When asked about plans for his final film, Tarantino explained why he’s choosing to remain patient and not rush into production.

Recommended Videos

“I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production,” Tarantino said via Variety. “I’ve been doing that for 30 years. Next month my son turns 5, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Tarantino was rumored to be making The Movie Critic with Brad Pitt as his final film. However, Tarantino backed away from the project in April 2024. What’s next for Tarantino? It involves writing a play, a project that could turn into a movie if all goes well.

“If you’re wondering what I’m doing right now, I’m writing a play, and it’s going to be probably the next thing I end up doing,” Tarantino explained. “If it’s a fiasco, I probably won’t turn it into a movie. But if it’s a smash hit? It might be my last movie.”

Speaking of cinema, Tarantino’s last movie was 2019’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led picture garnered 10 Oscar nominations, winning two: Best Supporting Actor for Pitt and Best Production Design.

Since 2019, the theatrical business has drastically changed thanks to the rise of streaming and smaller release windows. Tarantino hates where the business has gone and declares that 2019 was the last year of movies.

“Well, what the f*** is a movie now? What — something that plays in theaters for a token release for four f****** weeks? All right, and by the second week you can watch it on television. I didn’t get into all this for diminishing returns,” Tarantino said. “I mean, it was bad enough in ’97. It was bad enough in 2019, and that was the last f****** year of movies. That was a s*** deal, as far as I was concerned, the fact that it’s gotten drastically worse? And that it’s just it’s a show pony exercise. Now the theatrical release, you know, and then like yeah, in two weeks, you can watch it on this [streamer] and that one. Okay. Theater? You can’t do that. It’s the final frontier.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
This beloved kids movie is getting a gender-swapped reboot TV show at Disney+
A group of boys in orange jumpsuits stand together in Holes.

Grab your shovels and get ready to dig again. According to a Variety report, Disney+ has ordered a pilot for a Holes TV series.

The show would be a reimagining of Louis Sachar's 1998 novel. Instead of focusing on a boy, the Disney+ series will follow a teenage girl sent to a camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a "mysterious purpose.”
Per Variety, Alina Mankin will write and executive produce the Holes TV show, while Liz Phang will be an executive producer and the showrunner. Drew Goddard, who directed The Cabin in the Woods, will executive produce with Sarah Esberg. Mike Medavoy, the movie's executive producer, returns to the series in the same role. The film's producer, Walden Media, will produce the TV show for 20th Television.

Read more
This NBC cult TV show is getting a reboot movie at Peacock
A group of people all stand and stare in Grimm.

Grimm is being resurrected at Peacock. Per Deadline, the streamer is developing a movie reboot of the NBC series Grimm, a drama that combined elements of a fantasy series with a police procedural.

Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman is writing the Grimm reboot and producing alongside the original series creative team of David Greenwalt, Jim Kouf, Sean Hayes, and Todd Milliner. Plot details about the Grimm movie are being kept under wraps. Deadline's report states the movie will have ties to the series for "diehard fans" and introduce new characters and mythology. If the movie becomes a success, it could launch a franchise.

Read more
7 most anticipated horror movies of 2025, ranked
A bloody man touches his glasses in The Monkey.

While 2024 may have been a terrific year for horror films, 2025 has plenty of more scary movies that may top what came before. The next 12 months won't just bring audiences terrifying sequels like M3GAN 2.0 and 28 Years Later. Audiences will also witness new IPs being brought to life in films like The Monkey and Companion.

Next year should present a healthy balance of familiar and original stories to cinemas and streaming, and these seven movies currently stand out as the most highly-anticipated horror movies of 2025.
7. The Black Phone 2 -- October 17, 2025

Read more