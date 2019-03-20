Digital Trends
Tarantino goes back to 1969 with first Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer

Rick Marshall
After a year of set photos and intriguing updates, Sony Pictures has finally released the first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders in the summer of 1969, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a pair of actors trying to get a foothold in the movie business. DiCaprio plays former television leading man Rick Dalton, while Pitt plays his friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth.

Reported to be another tapestry-style film similar to Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, with various narratives woven around a singular event — in this case, the murder of model and actress Sharon Tate and four friends by the followers of cult leader Charles Manson. The Wolf of Wall Street and I, Tonya actress Margot Robbie portrays Tate in the film.

As usual with Tarantino’s films, the cast is filled with high-profile actors, including more than a few familiar faces from the filmmaker’s past films.

Along with DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, the film’s cast includes Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman), Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet), Michael Madsen (Sin City), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), Damian Lewis (Billions), Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Clifton Collins (Pacific Rim), James Marsden (Westworld), Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire), Lena Dunham (Girls), and Zoe Bell (Kill Bill). Mindhunter actor Damon Herriman plays Charles Manson in the film.

Also appearing in the film is recently deceased actor Luke Perry, in one of his last acting roles before his death.

As seen in the trailerStreet Fighter actor Mike Moh portrays martial arts legend Bruce Lee in the film, and the actor’s connection to the murders (or lack thereof) will apparently be explored in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The ninth film from writer-director Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuted its first poster earlier in the week. Tarantino already has two Academy Awards for screenwriting on his resume (for Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction), but has yet to win the directing category despite two nominations.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently scheduled to hit theaters July 26.

