Quentin Tarantino’s Manson murders movie lands Brad Pitt and an official title

Brad Pitt will reunite with his Inglourious Basterds director, Quentin Tarantino, for the filmmaker’s next project, which already has Leonardo DiCaprio attached as one of its stars and now has an official title, too.

Tarantino’s film, which is set against the backdrop of the infamous 1969 murder of actress Sharon Tate and four others by Charles Manson and his followers, will be titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film will be released on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the notorious murders.

Tarantino describes the film as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt’s attachment will give the film some momentum after a contentious development period in which DiCaprio came close to leaving the film.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will reunite both actors with Tarantino, but will be the first time the two leading men have co-starred in a film together. Their only other feature collaboration was on 2006’s The Departed, which Pitt produced and DiCaprio starred in.

DiCaprio previously worked with Tarantino on 2012’s Django Unchained, which received five Academy Award nominations and took home two Oscars for its screenplay and for supporting actor Christoph Waltz.

Pitt’s collaboration with Tarantino on Inglorious Basterds resulted in eight Academy Award nominations, with Waltz also taking home the film’s only Oscar for his supporting role.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” said Tarantino in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff.”

Tarantino’s most recent project as both writer and director was 2015’s The Hateful Eight, which was nominated for three Academy Awards and won one Oscar for its original score.