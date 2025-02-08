3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Synchronic (2019) A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) Cosmos (2019)

If you’re looking for a good sci-fi flick to watch this month, there are three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025. Each one is available with your base Amazon Prime subscription or a standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription, no channel add-ons are needed.

These movies are ones you might not have had on your radar but that feature pretty big stars, including Anthony Mackie, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jamie Dornan.

Synchronic (2019)

This sci-fi horror movie from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Daredevil: Born Again) stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as Steve and Dennis, paramedics looking into a series of deaths that they can connect to a dangerous new designer drug. When Steve is accidentally pricked by a contaminated needle, he learns more about what the drug is and can do, including oddly warping your perception of time and displaying ghost-like figures from your past. Kids can travel through time once injected.

As Steve tries desperately to survive, he decides to experiment further with the dangerous drug and encounters strange events throughout history. Synchronic beautifully ties in with other projects from Benson and Moorhead, including their highly revered film The Endless. The movie has garnered respectable reviews, with Empire Magazine’s Dan Jolin calling it a “smart indie sci-fi which has much to say and some great ideas.”

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)

A follow-up to the hugely popular movies A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, A Quiet Place: Day One serves as a spin-off and prequel, telling the story prior to the arrival of blind creatures taking over New York City. Lupita Nyong’o stars as Sam, a terminally ill woman who comes face to face with Death Angels — creatures with an acute sense of hearing.

Filled with horror, terror, and fantastic special effects and soundtrack, our reviewer says A Quiet Place: Day One is “shockingly tense” and praises the “emotionally cathartic” and “narratively satisfying” conclusion that makes it a prequel not only deserving of existing but worth watching.

Cosmos (2019)

Cosmos represents the feature film debut of Elliot and Zander Weaver. Set in space, the story centers around three young astronomers who discover radio signals coming from a water hole. They later learn these signals are a response to a message beamed into space way back in 1974 and set out to investigate more.

What was the message, who was it from, and what did it mean? Cosmos, which has drawn comparisons to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, sets out to explore this in an intriguing fashion. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar hidden gem, this might just be it.

