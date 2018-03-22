Monty Python: Comedy group’s sketches and movies head to Netflix

Share

Monty Python’s Flying Circus is heading to Netflix. A decent portion of the legendary comedy group’s back catalog will land on Netflix U.K. on April 18, and later in the year for U.S.-based subscribers — date to be announced.

The team, comprising John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Jones, Eric Idle, the late Graham Chapman, and Terry Gilliam, produced most of their television work for the BBC in the 1970s, and made a number of hit movies, too, among them The Life of Brian and The Holy Grail. They also enjoyed huge success in the U.S. during their peak.

Besides their extensive TV work, Python content coming to Netflix includes both The Life of Brian and The Holy Grail, and from 2006 Monty Python’s Personal Best where the surviving members choose their favorite Python sketches. Fans can also enjoy a 2009 documentary called Monty Python Conquers America that tells the story of how the group formed and found success, as well as a more recent profile of the team called The Meaning of Live.

And there’s more. Monty Python Best Bits (mostly), from 2014, features “dedicated Monty Python fans” talking about their favorite sketches by the comedy troupe, while Monty Python Live (mostly): One Down, Five to Go shows the remaining members on stage together, most likely for the final time. Filmed at the huge O2 arena in London in 2014, the stage show includes many of their classic sketches and much-loved songs. The show also features filmed inserts from the team, as well as some of Terry Gilliam’s iconic animations that contributed so much to Python’s material.

The blurb accompanying One Down, Five to Go describes the live performance as “the ultimate Monty Python show” and should give long-time fans of the group something to really enjoy.

For anyone in need of their Python fix here and now, the team already has a huge collection of content on YouTube, with sketches including the classic Argument Clinic and the superb Ministry of Silly Walks. The wonderfully absurd Fish Slapping Song is worth a look, too. You’ll also find interviews with the team and other snippets of original material to enjoy.