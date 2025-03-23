 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Reviews

Novocaine review: A hilarious and heartful thrill-ride

By
A man runs into an alley with a gun in his hand in Novocaine.
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures
Novocaine review: A hilarious and heartful thrill-ride
Score Details
“"Novocaine" is a hilarious and clever film that introduces Jack Quaid's unconventional but ultraviolent action hero.”
Pros
  • Well-rounded characters
  • Terrific cast performances
  • A meticulous, surprising screenplay
  • Creative action scenes
Cons
  • Gore and violence that some may have trouble swallowing

Paramount Pictures has unveiled an instant action-comedy classic with the 2025 blockbuster Novocaine. Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen (Significant Other), this movie follows Jack Quaid (The Boys) as a mild-mannered banker with congenital insensitivity to pain with anhidrosis (CIPA) who pursues a group of robbers to rescue the woman he loves.

Recommended Videos

Featuring a unique concept and a talented cast, Novocaine uses a real-life disorder to deliver a gruesome and imaginative action film filled with slapstick humor and poignant drama. In an age where cinema is all but saturated by formulaic action flicks, Novocaine comes in and sets another high precedent for the genre.

The performances

Amber Midthunder and Jack Quaid in "Novocaine."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Jack Quaid brings another action/comedy hero icon to life with his performance as Nathan Caine, a.k.a. Novocaine. Quaid’s success in this role is not surprising, as he has thrived playing the dorky and lovable everyman in several projects, particularly The Boys. At the same time, Amber Midthunder continues to cement herself as one of cinema’s rising stars playing Sherry in Novocaine. Her layered performance makes her a fantastic lead opposite Quaid, and their on-screen chemistry makes them both the perfect couple.

Likewise, actor Ray Nicholson nails his performance as the Joker-esque bank robber/murderer Simon Greenly. The sadistic glee he takes in causing death and torment shows his true potential in portraying menacing figures following his breakout role in Smile 2. Jacob Batolon also deserves credit for his performance as Roscoe, bringing plenty of comic relief with the sharp quips and perfect timing he’s displayed as Ned Leeds in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies.

The characters

Jack Quaid attacking someone in "Novocaine."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Novocaine presents Nathan as an unconventional superhero thanks to his real-life disorder. While he is immune to pain, he is afraid of hurting himself with the ways he tries to avoid damaging his body by accident. Fortunately, Sherry helps him break out of his shell, with a simple taste of pie helping him live life to the fullest, making for an inspiring and well-rounded journey for his character. Overall, Novocaine makes it impossible not to love and route for Nathan with how he helps whoever he can. Even when he’s getting battered around by thugs and bank robbers, he can’t but awkwardly apologize and try to play nice.

Sherry’s character is also noteworthy for how she defies expectations. She could’ve been just another superhero movie love interest for Nathan. Instead, Novocaine presents her as a conflicted woman with depression seeking redemption rather than another damsel in distress. With the revelation that she was in on the bank robbery, Novocaine flips the story on its head as Nathan finds himself trying to save a woman who deceived him. Nevertheless, as Sherry tries to do good and save Nathan, Novocaine gives her character agency as she takes the wheel to make this story hers, just as much as it is Nathan’s.

An inventive, bloody story

Jack Quaid with a knife through his hand in "Novocaine."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

There’s no doubt that Novocaine is meticulous with its storytelling. The film exploits every little detail to deliver a surprising and creative film, particularly when it comes to its fight scenes. Taking advantage of his insensitivity to pain, Nathan utilizes everything at his disposal to dish out some inventive kills. These creative moments includes forcing an arrow through his leg into a robber’s skull and impaling Simon with his own exposed arm bone.

The violence in this movie can be gratuitous at times, with images of broken bones and ripped-out fingernails threatening to upset more squeamish viewers. Fortunately, Nathan’s condition helps bring levity to such visceral moments in the vein of Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool. It’s not often that a character is happy to let someone torture them as they stall for time, and Quaid’s fake cries of pain make such a gory moment flat-out hilarious.

Is Novocaine worth seeing?

Most definitely. Novocaine is more than just another gory action movie. It’s a layered and well-crafted story exploring how people hide their true selves and the challenges they face, whether it’s Nathan’s insensitivity to pain or Sherry’s history of depression and self-harm. The film balances its more grounded drama with plenty of hysterical and heart-pounding moments.

Overall, Novocaine reminds viewers that there is plenty of room for fresh, original action films in modern cinema. Nathan Caine stands out from Marvel and DC movies as a unique kind of superhero, and it would be quite a welcome treat to see more of him in this new action-comedy franchise. Novocaine may be difficult for some viewers to swallow, but action genre fans will undoubtedly enjoy this ultraviolent feast of a film.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Praise Kier: Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+
A man and woman look at a computer in a dark room.

Innies and outies can rejoice. Severance has been renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+.

On X, Severance executive producer Ben Stiller wrote, "So some fans are asking for Season 3 of Severance. What do you say, @tim_cook?" Apple CEO Tim Cook replied with a video that focuses on groups of three.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 21-23)
A woman and man smile and pose for a photo.

The streaming era has afforded us endless convenience, but that convenience comes with the difficulty of actually finding something worth your time. If you've ever found yourself scrolling through Netflix in a way that feels like it could never end, we've got you covered.
We've pulled together three great Netflix shows worth checking out this weekend. Each of these shows has a totally different tone and vibe and represents the broad array of stuff that the streamer is constantly serving up to its audience.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
American Nightmare (2024)
American Nightmare | Official Trailer | Netflix
A brilliant documentary series that chronicles a genuinely bizarre series of events, American Nightmare tells the story of the kidnapping of Denise Huskins and the aftermath in which police accused her of orchestrating the kidnapping herself.
As she fights to prove that she was actually taken, she has to relive the traumas of that time and prove that she is not as sinister as she seems. This story and what it says both about police and about how they handle female victims is revelatory, and the documentary knows exactly how to frame every moment for maximal impact.
You can watch American Nightmare on Netflix.
One Day (2024)
One Day Limited Series Trailer

Read more
James Bond: Amazon recruiting Spider-Man & Harry Potter producers for next movie
James Bond holds a gun on a mountain.

First, Amazon acquired creative control of the James Bond franchise. The next order of business is finding producers to lead 007 into the Amazon era.

Per Matt Belloni of Puck, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are in talks to "shepherd the next iteration of James Bond" for Amazon MGM Studios. Nothing is official until the transaction with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson closes. However, Pascal and Heyman are the rumored top choices of Amazon executives.
Pascal and Heyman have a strong pedigree of running popular franchises. Pascal is best known for producing Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies, which have combined to gross nearly $4 billion worldwide. While working at Sony, Pascal oversaw most of Daniel Craig's Bond outings, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. 
Heyman produced all eight Harry Potter movies through his HeyDay Films banner. The British producer also produced recent box office hits, including Wonka and Barbie, the latter being 2023's highest-grossing movie.

Read more