John Krasinski to star in Jack Ryan movie for Amazon MGM Studios

By
Two man walking down the street stand next to each other.
Philippe Antonello / Prime Video/Amazon Studios

Jack Ryan season 4 was supposed to be John Krasinski’s final outing as the titular CIA analyst. In reality, Krasinski’s farewell only applied to television.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Krasinski will star in a Jack Ryan movie. Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly will also reprise their roles as James Greer and Mike November, respectively.

Andrew Bernstein, an executive producer and director on Jack Ryan season 2, will direct the movie from a script written by Aaron Rabin, a co-executive producer and writer on Jack Ryan season 4. Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, and Andrew Form will produce. Executive producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, John Kelly, and Carlton Cuse. The movie is produced in association with Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Capitalizing on the success of the series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Amazon MGM Studios is developing a new feature film, starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly as the next stage in the evolution of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/RKy9qnj6Br

&mdash; Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) October 30, 2024

Jack Ryan is based on characters created by author Tom Clancy in his “Ryanverse” franchise. Krasinski is the fifth actor to play Jack Ryan, joining Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. However, Krasinski is the first to portray the character on television.

Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starred Krasinski in the titular role as he goes from an analyst working behind a desk to a daring operative working in the field. Jack Ryan’s four seasons included storylines about an Islamic extremist making suspicious bank transfers, political warfare in Venezuela, nuclear bombs created by ex-Soviet Union members, and corruption within the CIA.

Premiering in August 2018, Jack Ryan ran for four seasons on Amazon Prime Video. Jack Ryan became a popular program for Prime Video, drawing 1.15 billion minutes of viewing during the week that the final two episodes of season 4 premiered.

