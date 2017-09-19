The first teaser trailer arrives for Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan series

Why it matters to you If James Bond were American and a little less dapper, he's be Jack Ryan. We're excited to see Amazon's vision for the legendary super agent.

He might have two first names, but that never stopped Jack Ryan from taking on insurmountable odds and saving the world, over and over again.

The latest version of the seemingly invincible superagent will be portrayed by John Krasinski (The Office) in Amazon’s upcoming series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. On Tuesday, September 19, we received the first teaser trailer, which reveals…. well, nothing, really.

The 30-second teaser — fittingly titled $10 Bill — opens on a young girl penning a red smiley face on a $10 bill before using the bill to pay a street vendor. The trailer follows the bill as it changes hands via drug deal and as it makes its way through a (presumably) illegal operation, giving us a glimpse inside a cocaine packing plant and some sort of cave where men are counting stacks upon stacks of cash.

The trailer goes through a follow-the-money montage scene carries an “innocence meets criminality” theme, which has played out in a number of shows and films about the drug trade. Still, the trailer provides Amazon with an opportunity to give us a taste of the show without spoiling any plot points (or even officially revealing Krasinski in the titular role).

The series represents the culmination of several years’ effort to bring Clancy’s legendary lead character to the small screen. Michael Bay is on board as a lead producer alongside Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and Andrew Form; Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Graham Roland are also executive producers, in addition to having written the pilot based on a story they developed together. Clancy film veteran Mace Neufeld and Lindsey Springer are also attached as producers, along with several people from Skydance.

Krasinski’s Jack Ryan will be the fifth on-screen iteration of the character and the first on television. Previously, the role was filled by Alec Baldwin (The Hunt for Red October), Harrison Ford (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger), Ben Affleck (The Sum of All Fears), and Chris Pine (Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit) The character has also appeared in various licensed video games. Clancy passed away in 2013 at the age of 66.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will be available in 2018, exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.