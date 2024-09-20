 Skip to main content
Den of Thieves 2 brings back Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson for the ultimate heist

By
Gerard Butler holds a gun while sitting in the front seat of a car.
Rico Torres / Lionsgate Films

It’s been seven years since Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson) outsmarted Nicholas “Big Nick” O’Brien (Gerard Butler) and escaped to London in Den of Thieves. Seven years later, the former enemies are teaming up for the ultimate heist in the sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

“No one gets over on me,” Big Nick says as he recalls how Donnie pulled off robbing the Federal Reserve. Big Nick tracks Donnie down to his house and makes a surprise visit. Donnie pulls a gun out at the dinner table, but Big Nick quickly disarms his foe. To Donnie’s surprise, Big Nick is not here to arrest him. In Big Nick’s words, he’s “broke and sick of being the hunter.” His proposal: join Donnie on his next heist, robbing the World Diamond Center.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’s cast features Michael Bisping, Salvatore Esposito, Orli Shuka, Evin Ahmad, Cristian Solimeno, and Nazmiye Oral.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) Official Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is written and directed by Christian Gudegast, the filmmaker behind Den of Thieves. Released in 2018, Den of Thieves was a modest hit, grossing $80 million on a $30 million budget. It has since developed a cult following on cable and streaming. Gudegast also wrote London Has Fallen, with Butler reprising his role as Mike Banning.

Pantera’s producers include Butler, Tucker Tooley, Alan Siegel, and Mark Canton.

Butler continues to build a strong resume as Hollywood’s biggest B-movie action star. Butler has headlined three films in the Has Fallen franchise since 2013. Butler’s recent action films include Plane, Kandahar, Last Seen Alive, Copshop, and Greenland.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera opens in theaters on January 10, 2025.

