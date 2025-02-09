Super Bowl 2025: movie trailers that aired during the game

Table of Contents Table of Contents F1 (2025) Novocaine (2025) Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) Lilo & Stitch (2025) How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Smurfs (2025) Thunderbolts* (2025)

Super Bowl 2025 is over, but the game gave people a lot more to tune into. Along with the Super Bowl’s usual brand of extravagant ads, several huge films and TV shows shared new trailers for audiences who watch the game.

Viewers were given sneak peeks at highly anticipated blockbusters such as Thunderbolts*, Lilo & Stitch, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, giving them a lot more to look forward to in 2025. Now that Super Bowl 2025 has come and gone, here’s a list of all the trailers aired during the big game.

Recommended Videos

F1 (2025)

F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025

Apple and Warner Bros. surprised viewers with a brief but bombastic teaser for their high-octane sports drama, F1. Directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick, this film stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a fictional Formula One racer who comes out of retirement years after a terrible crash to mentor a rookie played by Damson Idris.

Though the trailer features little to no dialogue, the suspenseful music and thrilling visuals position it as a must-see summer blockbuster.

F1 opens in theaters on June 27, 2025.

Novocaine (2025)

Before the Super Bowl began, Paramount Pictures shared a brief TV spot for Jack Quaid’s upcoming movie. This action-packed film follows a mild-mannered banker who’s immune to pain as he fights off a gang of robbers to rescue his girlfriend.

Though the video is short, it did give audiences new glimpses of this unconventional but ultraviolent adventure. As the titular hero brushes off several high-concept injuries with zero trouble, Novocaine continues to show great promise as a unique, comedic action blockbuster.

Novocaine opens in theaters on March 14, 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey lead the next adventure in the Jurassic World franchise, with a thrilling sneak peek airing during the Super Bowl. Since the film’s first trailer was released days beforehand, the game day TV spot featured a lot of footage that had already been revealed, essentially making it a compressed version of the former.

That doesn’t detract from how exciting the film looks, as Jurassic World Rebirth promises to show a new gang of heroes facing off against an island filled with mutant dinosaurs in a film brimming with realistic visuals and heart-pounding action scenes.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Big Game Spot (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise

Naturally starting with Tom Cruise running, the trailer for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning gives an emotional and explosive preview of Ethan Hunt’s last mission on the big screen.

As the trailer shows a flashback to the franchise’s very first film in 1996, it builds up a lot of hype for The Final Reckoning to be the culmination of the Mission: Impossible saga as Ethan and his team continue to face their biggest threat yet. And with the film’s death-defying biplane stunt on display, this sequel proves to be another epic spy adventure that demands to be seen in cinemas in 2025.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning opens in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Disney unveiled a surprising and clever promo for its live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch for the Super Bowl. The advert shows Stitch running onto the field and interrupting the game, with the announcers providing hilarious commentary throughout the video.

Though the stadium staff tries to wrangle him up in a trash can, the blue fuzzball continues to wreak havoc and drives a cart into a goalpost, making a memorable impression on the audience in the trailer and viewers at home.

Lilo & Stitch comes to theaters on May 23, 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

The Super Bowl showed more of Hiccup and Toothless together in live-action for the upcoming remake of How to Train Your Dragon. With the trailer featuring breathtaking visuals, big dragons, and thrilling airborne battles, this film seems like it will live up to the legacy of the original film while presenting a fresh new take on an animated classic.

On top of that, this commercial reveals it was only advertising the film’s next full-length trailer, which is scheduled to premiere on the Wednesday after Super Bowl Sunday.

How to Train Your Dragon opens in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Smurfs (2025)

Rihanna may not have headlined the Super Bowl halftime show again, but she starred in the trailer for the new Smurfs movie as Smurfette. The preview for 2025’s Smurfs presents the titular characters voiced by a whole new cast of stars with a vibrant new animation style.

Like the 2013 film, this adaptation will blend cartoons with live-action as the Smurfs travel from their village to the human world to save Papa Smurf in a family-friendly fantasy adventure.

Smurfs opens in theaters on July 18, 2025.

Marvel Studios gave fans another exciting preview of their next big crossover film, Thunderbolts*. The film’s trailer gives a clearer idea of what the titular antiheroes are up against, as it shows them facing off against Lewis Pullman’s superpowered character, Bob/Sentry.

Sentry’s darker, more destructive alter ego, the Void, seems to be unleashing havoc all across New York City. And with the Thunderbolts struggling to cooperate, this trailer teases a true David and Goliath story as Earth’s Unlikeliest Heroes face off against one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest threats yet.

Thunderbolts* opens in theaters on May 2, 2025.