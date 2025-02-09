Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer assembles a new team

Since the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt has either gone solo or kept a very close circle of friends as his team. Following the events of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Ethan’s team lost one member and gained another. And in the newly released Super Bowl trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Ethan’s team is adding two more unexpected members.

Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) have been around for multiple movies, while Dead Reckoning introduced a thief named Grace (Hayley Atwell) and gave her a redemption arc that ended with her joining the IMF. The new additions are more surprising, including Paris (Pom Klementieff), an assassin who appeared to be mortally wounded at the end of the last film. Apparently Paris is going to get some redemption of her own after working for Gabriel (Esai Morales) in the previous film.

The other new team member is Degas (Greg Tarzan Davis), a character who will be introduced in The Final Reckoning. Degas has his own reasons for aligning himself with Ethan even though it may leave him branded as a traitor to the United States.

Several other characters from the previous films are also making their return in The Final Reckoning, including the White Widow, Alanna Mitsopolis (The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Vanessa Kirby), CIA director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), CIA analyst William Donloe (Rolf Saxon), and President Erika Sloane (Angela Bassett).

The Super Bowl trailer doesn’t offer many story hints about the film aside from Ethan’s attempt to enter a sunken submarine for a weapon to use against the A.I. being known as The Entity. There’s also a glimpse of the biplane stunt at 10,000 feet in the air that caused Cruise to “pass out physically” while filming.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 23.