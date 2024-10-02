 Skip to main content
Max’s No Sleep October movie slate highlights new horror films and Halloween classics

By
Dylan O'Brien sits in a boat and puts his hand on the lever.
Max

This month on Max, the No Sleep October collection celebrates new horror films and Halloween staples that will keep you up at night. From new stories and Max originals to iconic classics and terrifying sagas, Max’s extensive library is perfect for horror fans looking to satisfy their spooky craving.

Max’s first original film of the month is Salem’s Lot, which is also the first feature film adaptation of Stephen King’s classic 1975 novel. Salem’s Lot stars Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears, an author who returns to his hometown and discovers a ruthless vampire haunting its residents. Directed by Annabelle scribe Gary Dauberman, Salem’s Lot streams to Max on October 3.

A second Max original film, Caddo Lake, premieres on October 10. Directed by Celine Held and Logan George, Caddo Lake follows how the disappearance of an eight-year-old girl links previous deaths and disappearances, altering a broken family’s history in the process. The thriller stars Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Lauren Ambrose, Eric Lange, and Sam Hennings.

Recent movies with theatrical releases will also stream on Max starting this month. MaXXXine, the third and final film in Ti West’s slasher trilogy, arrives on October 18. X, the first film in the unlikely horror franchise, also streams to Max on October 18.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap is also heading to Max on October 25. In Trap, Josh Hartnett plays Cooper, a firefighter with a double life as a serial killer known as “The Butcher.” Cooper attends a concert with his daughter (Ariel Donoghue), only to learn that the FBI created the show to catch The Butcher. While Trap‘s reviews were mixed, Hartnett received near-universal praise for his turn as a creepy serial killer.

A screenshot of the homepage of the No Sleep October collection.
Max

In the No Sleep October campaign, Max has categorized the films into sections to make it easier to find selections. These categories include Screaming Now: Essential Picks, Pure Nightmare Fuel, A24 Spine-Chillers, M. Night Shyamalan Spotlight, Stephen King’s Universe, Halloween Classics, and Unleash the Monster.

Head to Max to start streaming movies from the No Sleep October campaign.

