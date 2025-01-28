 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Michael B. Jordan confronts bloody vampires in Sinners trailer

By
Michael B. Jordan puts a toothpick in his mouth in Sinners.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The supernatural comes in all forms in the latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Michael B. Jordan is at the center of Sinners, playing twins who return to their hometown looking for a fresh start and reprieve from their troubled lives. The brothers quickly learn sinister forces are at play with some of the town’s residents. In particular, vampires, predominantly played by the white residents, dominate the trailer. The characters played by Jack O’Connell and Hailee Steinfeld are covered in blood at various points in the footage, with the latter manically telling Jordan that she will kill “every last one of you.”

Recommended Videos

Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo round out the Sinners’ cast.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In a virtual press conference, Coogler revealed that vampires are not the only supernatural factors in Sinners.

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler said via THR. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

Sinners | Official Trailer 2

Music will be a crucial element of Sinners. The footage teases the development of the Blues as Black people dance enthusiastically inside a barn, only to be interrupted by a group of malicious white vampires.

Coogler mentioned how his family’s roots in Mississippi and his relationship with his late uncle James helped inspire Sinners. James passed away during post-production on Creed. Sinners is Coogler’s most personal film to date.

“It’s a love letter to the experience of watching an exhilarating movie in a packed house full of strangers, not knowing what’s going to happen next,” Coogler said.

Coogler is the writer and director of Sinners and produces alongside Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Executive producers include Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho. Ludwig Göransson, Coogler’s frequent collaborator and composer on Sinners, earned an executive producer credit.

Sinners opens in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The country is on the brink of war in Captain America: Brave New World trailer
Falcon and Captain America run on a ship in Captain America: Brave New World.

War is coming in the latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World.

"The country needs Captain America," Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus Ross says to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. After an attack at the White House, Sam believes the president's inner circle has been compromised. Someone wants to incite a war and start an international conflict. With the clock ticking, Sam races to find the mastermind behind the incident before the world sinks into chaos. And Sam will have to do it fast before Ross and his Red Hulk persona unleash havoc.

Read more
Matt Murdock confronts Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
daredevil born again trailer matt murdock wilson fisk disney plus marvel

Matt Murdock is ready for the MCU spotlight in the first trailer for the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

"Well, I will admit. It's not entirely unpleasant seeing you again," Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, says to Charlie Cox's Murdock in a scene that mirrors the diner confrontation in Heat. Fisk is running for mayor of New York City, while Murdock, who is blind, prefers fighting crime as lawyer in the courts instead of being the vigilante Daredevil. However, Murdock is back to wearing Daredevil's signature suit by the end of the trailer and delivering punishment via the fist.

Read more
The Woman in the Yard trailer: Blumhouse horror movie warns you to not let her in
A woman draped in black sits in a yard.

What would you do if you saw a woman wearing all black sitting in your front yard? After watching the first trailer for The Woman in the Yard, the answer is obvious — don't let her in.

From Blumhouse Productions, The Woman in the Yard stars Danielle Deadwyler as Ramona, a woman suffocated by grief after surviving a car accident that killed her husband (Russell Hornsby). Now, Ramona must care for her teenage son (Peyton Jackson) and young daughter (Estella Kahiha) at their rural farmhouse.

Read more