Michael B. Jordan confronts bloody vampires in Sinners trailer

The supernatural comes in all forms in the latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Michael B. Jordan is at the center of Sinners, playing twins who return to their hometown looking for a fresh start and reprieve from their troubled lives. The brothers quickly learn sinister forces are at play with some of the town’s residents. In particular, vampires, predominantly played by the white residents, dominate the trailer. The characters played by Jack O’Connell and Hailee Steinfeld are covered in blood at various points in the footage, with the latter manically telling Jordan that she will kill “every last one of you.”

Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo round out the Sinners’ cast.

In a virtual press conference, Coogler revealed that vampires are not the only supernatural factors in Sinners.

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler said via THR. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

Sinners | Official Trailer 2

Music will be a crucial element of Sinners. The footage teases the development of the Blues as Black people dance enthusiastically inside a barn, only to be interrupted by a group of malicious white vampires.

Coogler mentioned how his family’s roots in Mississippi and his relationship with his late uncle James helped inspire Sinners. James passed away during post-production on Creed. Sinners is Coogler’s most personal film to date.