Matthew Lillard joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Matthew Lillard in Five Nights At Freddy's.
Universal Pictures

The premiere of Daredevil: Born Again is just a few days away, but there’s a new cast member lined up for season 2. Matthew Lillard has signed on to join the latest Marvel Studios original series on Disney+, which is slated to begin filming its second season next week.

Deadline broke the story about Lillard’s MCU debut, but there are no details known about which character he will play. Lillard portrayed Shaggy Rogers in two live-action Scooby-Doo movies and reprised his role in a number of animated projects. He also had prominent villain roles as Stu Macher in Scream and William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy’s. Despite his characters being killed in both movies, Lillard will reprise his role as Macher in Scream 7, and return as Afton in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Although Born Again was originally conceived as a loose continuation of the original Daredevil series on Netflix, it was reconceived after the actors and writers strikes in 2023 to act as a direct sequel to the previous show. Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, with Vincent D’Onofrio also reprising his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Those won’t be the only familiar faces fans will see in Born Again. Deborah Ann Woll will return as Karen Page, alongside Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex Poindexter/Bullseye, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again will have a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4.There will be a total of nine episodes in the first season.

