Daredevil: Born Again has an official premiere date on Disney+

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in the original Netflix shows.
It’s been almost a decade since Netflix first debuted Daredevil, and in those years, a lot has happened in the Marvel universe. Now, we know exactly when that show’s sequel series, Daredevil: Born Again, will hit Disney+: March 3, 2025.

The news was announced at New York Comic Con, where show stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio made a surprise appearance. During the panel, which was titled Marvel Fanfare With CB Cebulski, they also premiered a sneak preview of the series.

The official synopsis for the show explains: “Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

Many of the cast from the original Netflix series are back for this new iteration. Besides Cox and D’Onofrio, the show is also bringing back Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Wilson Bethel as Poindexter. The show is also introducing several new actors to its cast, including Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Jeremy Earl and Ayelet Zurer, who will be playing the role of Vanessa Marianna-Fisk, played by Sandrine Holt in the original series.

The Netflix series concluded its run in 2018, but in more recent years, both D’Onofrio and Cox have returned to the Marvel universe as if Marvel was trying to prove that it had not abandoned the Netflix universe it built once upon a time.

