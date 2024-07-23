 Skip to main content
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga wreak havoc in new Joker 2 trailer

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix hold mics and smile in Joker 2.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are wreaking havoc in the new trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux.

While awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) is incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. While in captivity, Arthur meets and falls in love with Harleen Quinzel (Gaga), aka Harley Quinn. Amid the chaos, the duo discovers their true versions of themselves. Joker 2 will include musical elements, as Phoenix and Gaga are singing and dancing in the latest footage.

Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey, and Steve Coogan star, with Zazie Beetz reprising her role from Joker as Sophie Dumond, Arthur’s former neighbor.

Joker: Folie À Deux | Official Trailer

Todd Phillips, who helmed Joker, returns to direct Joker: Folie à Deux from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. Phillips will also produce Joker 2 alongside Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner.

Released in 2019, Joker was a smash hit, registering the biggest October opening weekend at the domestic box office with $96.2 million. Joker would gross over $1 billion worldwide, the only R-rated film in history to do that. The critical reception around Joker was just as big as its box office returns. Nominated for 11 Oscars, Joker won two: Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir). Phillips received Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The trailer wasn’t the only news involving Joker: Folie à Deux to drop this morning. Joker 2 will premiere in competition at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. Joker premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival and won the Golden Lion, the highest prize.

Joker: Folie à Deux is only in theaters and IMAX on October 4, 2024.

