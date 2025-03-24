 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Join the quest to get back home in the Doctor Who season 2 trailer

By
Doctor Who | Season 2 Official Trailer | Disney+

It’s another time-traveling quest in the new trailer for Doctor Who season 2.

Ncuti Gatwa returns as the titular Doctor, the extraterrestrial Time Lord who operates the time-traveling spaceship known as the TARDIS. In season 2, the Doctor encounters Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), a woman who wants to return home to Earth. However, the TARDIS begins malfunctioning as a mysterious force prevents her from returning home.

The duo manages to have some fun at the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest. Also, the Doctor and Belinda become animated characters for the first time in series history.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Our entire reality’s in danger,” the Doctor says before promising to get Belinda home.

Millie Gibson also stars as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s companion. Doctor Who’s season 2 guest cast features Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

Disney+ has released the episode titles for season 2: Space Babies, The Devil’s Chord, Boom, 73 Yards, Dot and Bubble, Rogue, The Legend of Ruby Sunday, and Empire of Death.

Doctor Who sits on a rail with Belinda next to him.
Disney+/BBC

Russell T. Davis serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter are also executive producers.

This marks the 41st season of Doctor Who and the 15th since the 2005 revival. It’s Gatwa’s second full season playing the Doctor since making his first regular appearance in 2023’s Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road.

Doctor Who premieres at 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 12, on Disney+. U.K. fans can watch the eight-episode season 2 on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released weekly.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Poker Face season 2 teaser reveals release date & all-star guest cast
A woman and a man lean up against a plane.

Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale in the Poker Face season 2 teaser trailer.

In the Peacock crime series, Charlie hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda for a new season of strange mysteries and eclectic suspects. The mystery-of-the-week show features Charlie tackling a new case each episode, using her innate ability to smoke out a liar to solve the crime.

Read more
Andor season 1 now streaming on Hulu and YouTube, recap video released
Cassian Andor walks down the street.

Andor is heading to new places. Ahead of the season 2 premiere next month, Andor season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.

Additionally, the first three episodes of Andor season 1 are now available for free on Disney+'s YouTube channel.

Read more
New Andor season 2 video teases monumental Star Wars event
A group of Star Wars characters stare on the poster in Andor.

The road to rebellion intensifies in Andor season 2.
Disney released a special look at Andor season 2, which features behind-the-scenes access to the upcoming episodes and interviews with the cast and crew. However, the most noteworthy moment occurs when the video cuts to Ghorman and spotlights a crowd of protestors chanting in unison against Imperial forces.

In Star Wars canon, Ghorman is the site of the Ghorman Massacre. In 2 BBY, Imperial forces open fire and slaughter a group of peaceful protestors on Ghorman. The harrowing events cause Senator Mon Mothma of Chandrila to resign from the Senate and condemn Emperor Sheev Palpatine. Mothma's resignation and subsequent speech serve as a rallying cry for freedom and a launching point for the Rebel Alliance.

Read more