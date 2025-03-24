Join the quest to get back home in the Doctor Who season 2 trailer

It’s another time-traveling quest in the new trailer for Doctor Who season 2.

Ncuti Gatwa returns as the titular Doctor, the extraterrestrial Time Lord who operates the time-traveling spaceship known as the TARDIS. In season 2, the Doctor encounters Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), a woman who wants to return home to Earth. However, the TARDIS begins malfunctioning as a mysterious force prevents her from returning home.

The duo manages to have some fun at the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest. Also, the Doctor and Belinda become animated characters for the first time in series history.

“Our entire reality’s in danger,” the Doctor says before promising to get Belinda home.

Millie Gibson also stars as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s companion. Doctor Who’s season 2 guest cast features Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

Disney+ has released the episode titles for season 2: Space Babies, The Devil’s Chord, Boom, 73 Yards, Dot and Bubble, Rogue, The Legend of Ruby Sunday, and Empire of Death.

Russell T. Davis serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter are also executive producers.

This marks the 41st season of Doctor Who and the 15th since the 2005 revival. It’s Gatwa’s second full season playing the Doctor since making his first regular appearance in 2023’s Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road.

Doctor Who premieres at 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 12, on Disney+. U.K. fans can watch the eight-episode season 2 on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. New episodes will be released weekly.