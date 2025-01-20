 Skip to main content
The Duttons will defend the ranch or die trying in 1923 season 2 trailer

By
A man stands in the field in 1923 season 2.
Paramount+

The war for the Dutton Ranch has begun in the official trailer for 1923 season 2, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

In Montana, Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) Dutton are preparing for a battle against wealthy businessmen who want to turn Montana into a “playground for the elite.” Their villainous plans involve the Dutton Ranch, land they need to execute their business proposal. The Duttons will need all the help to save their ranch.

One of the keys involves Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), the war hero son of Jacob and Cara, who fights to get home to Montana and join his family’s cause. As evidenced in the trailer, this won’t be a peaceful fight, and people will die on both sides.

“Anything worth having is worth fighting for,” Cara says before the trailer ends.

1923’s ensemble includes Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford, Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, and Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett.

Taylor Sheridan created 1923 to serve as a spinoff of his most famous creation, 1923. Sheridan’s other notable TV shows include 1883, Mayor of KingstownTulsa KingLionessLawmen: Bass Reeves, and Landman.

1923’s executive producers include Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

1923 season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025. All eight episodes of 1923 season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+.

