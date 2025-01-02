 Skip to main content
The Recruit season 2 trailer: Noah Centineo heads to S. Korea for secret mission

By
A man walks down the streets in South Korea in Netflix.
Netflix

Noah Centineo is back in the spy game as he heads to South Korea for a new mission in the trailer for The Recruit season 2.

“Mr. Hendricks, you seem to always need to be the hero,” Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall) tells Owen (Centineo) before encouraging him to save the day. Owen’s new orders involve a trip South Korea, where he links up with Jang Kyun, played by Past Lives’ Teo Yoo. Jang Kyun is a South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent with his own agenda who reluctantly teams with Owen to form an uneasy partnership. The action-packed footage features Owen in several life-threatening situations, which he must fight his way out of.

“He is such a strong antagonist and is extremely propulsive. Our season 2 story arc is totally dominated by his performances and intensity,” Centineo said to Tudum about the addition of Yoo. “We became friends quickly, and our work was always a collaborative and fulfilling process. Teo radiates positive energy and brightens the screen in every frame you watch. I can’t wait for the world to see him in our show.”

The Recruit’s returning cast includes Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens, Fivel Stewart as Hannah Copeland, Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber, Kaylah Zander as Amelia Salazar, Maddie Hasson as Nichka Lashin, Angel Parker as Dawn Gilbane, Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence, Jesse Collin as Dodge, and Nathan Fillion as CIA Director Alton West.

Besides Yoo, The Recruit’s new additions are Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Shin Do-hyun, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, and Alana Hawley Purvis.

Created by Alexi Hawley, The Recruit season 1 premiered in December 2022. Season 2 consists of six episodes, down from eight in season 1.

The Recruit season 2 will stream on Netflix on January 30, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
