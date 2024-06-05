 Skip to main content
MaXXXine trailer: Mia Goth becomes a star

A woman walks the red carpet and blows a kiss.
A24

In the latest trailer for Ti West’s MaXXXine, America has a new scream queen, and her name is Maxine Minx.

Hollywood. 1980s. Maxine has escaped Texas and moved to Los Angeles to become a famous actress. However, Maxine’s past still lingers as she tries to move past the deadly massacre from X. As she navigates the Hollywood scene, the Night Stalker begins his killing spree and sets his next target as Maxine.

MaXXXine marks the return of Goth, who played Maxine in X. The supporting ensemble includes Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Released in March 2022, X introduced audiences to Goth’s Maxine, an aspiring adult film star. In 1979, Maxine and a group of porn actors and filmmakers travel to a Texas farmhouse to shoot an adult film. The property’s owners are Pearl (Goth) and her husband, Howard (Stephen Ure). After learning about their intentions to shoot a pornographic film, Pearl and Howard begin slaughtering their guests.

received predominantly positive reviews, grossing $15 million at the box office on a budget of $1 million. Shortly after its release, West announced Pearl, a prequel that he secretly shot back-to-back with X. With Goth in the titular role, Pearl explored her murderous origins on her family’s farm in 1918. Pearl also garnered a positive reception, with Oscar-winner Martin Scorsese admitting that he “couldn’t stop watching” despite being equally enthralled and disturbed.

Maxine walks through Los Angeles in MaXXXine
A24

West writes and directs MaXXXine, the final chapter in the X trilogy. On June 18, A24 is releasing in theaters for one night only. It features a special post-credits preview of MaXXXine. Tickets are now on sale at Fandango.

MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5.

