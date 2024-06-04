Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Before MaXXXine arrives this summer, revisit the first film of Ti West’s slasher trilogy in theaters. Per Indiewire, A24 is rereleasing X in theaters for one night only on June 18. Viewers will get a sneak peek of MaXXXine in a special post-credits preview.

Written and directed by West, X follows a group of young actors and filmmakers in 1979 who attempt to film an adult movie at a farmhouse in rural Texas. The porn shoot turns deadly when the elderly couple who owns the farm begins murdering the guests. Mia Goth plays Maxine Minx, an aspiring actress, and Pearl, the elderly homicidal homeowner. Released in March 2022, X did good business at the box office, grossing over $15 million against a budget of $1 million.

Recommended Videos

Tickets for X’s June 18 rerelease are now on sale at Fandango. The screenings begin at 7 p.m. local time.

X | Official Trailer HD | A24

Shortly after X‘s release, West revealed he secretly shot a prequel film, Pearl. Set in 1918, it had Goth playing a younger version of Pearl, a mentally ill young woman living on her family’s farm in Texas. Pearl dreams of becoming a film star, but her psychopathic tendencies get in the way of her dreams. Pearl premiered on September 16, 2022, and grossed over $10 million at the box office. Both X and Pearl received positive reviews, with Goth’s performances garnering universal praise.

MaXXXine, the third film in West’s trilogy, is the direct sequel to X. Set in 1985, Maxine (Goth) is now trying to make it as an actress in Los Angeles. On the cusp of her big break, the Night Stalker begins targeting young female stars, with Maxine caught in the crosshairs of his deadly rage. Besides Goth, MaXXXine stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

MaXXXine opens in theaters on July 5, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations