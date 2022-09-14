 Skip to main content
A24 to hold auditions for extra role in Ti West’s MaXXXine

Dan Girolamo
By

Do you have the “X” factor and want to play a role in a horror movie? A24 announced a casting call to be in Ti West’s new film, MaXXXine. Fans can be an extra, or as A24 writes, “eXtra,” in the third film of West’s X trilogy.

To audition, fans must recreate the standoff between Pearl and Maxine (both played by Mia Goth) from X, which you can watch below. Auditioners will play both roles in the scene. Once completed, submit the tape by uploading the video to Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok using the hashtag, #XCastingCall. Submissions close September 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

X | #XCastingCall | Official Clip HD | A24

At the TIFF screening of Pearl, West surprised audiences with a post-credits scene, set to VHS-style footage, announcing his new film, MaXXXine. According to the official synopsis, the third film “follows Maxine, after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980’s Los Angeles.”

The trilogy began in March 2022 with X, which follows a group of young adults attempting to film a pornographic movie on an elderly couple’s Texas farm. When Howard and Pearl learn about the group’s intentions for the film, they embark on a vicious killing spree, murdering every member besides Maxine.

Shortly after the X’s premiere, West announced a second film titled Pearl, a prequel set in 1918 that chronicles how a young Pearl became a ruthless killer. West secretly shot the film following the conclusion of X. Pearl is set to open in theaters everywhere on September 16.

Mia Goth in a shot from X, directed by Ti West, from A24 Entertainment Company.
A24 Entertainment

For more details on the casting call, visit the A24 website.

