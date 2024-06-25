 Skip to main content
Hugh Grant turns evil in creepy trailer for A24’s Heretic

Hugh Grant creepily looks off camera in Heretic.
Hugh Grant typically wins over the opposite sex with his undeniable charisma in rom-coms like Noting Hill and Love Actually. In the first trailer for A24’s Heretic, Grant is the furthest thing from charming.

Two young missionaries (Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher) looking to spread the word about the Church of Jesus Christ are delighted to speak with Mr. Reed (Grant), who invites the young girls into his house. What starts as a friendly conversation becomes a nightmare once Mr. Reed traps the girls inside his house. “I won’t keep you if you wish to leave,” Grant tells the missionaries, “but I want you to choose which door to go through based on your faith.” Mr. Reed writes “belief” on one door and “disbelief” on the second door.

After walking through a door, the duo must escape the labyrinth created by Mr. Reed. Finding a way out won’t be easy in this cat-and-mouse thriller.

Heretic is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo who co-wrote A Quiet Place with John Krasinski. Beck and Woods are the directors of 2023’s 65, a dinosaur action film starring Adam Driver as an astronaut looking for a way home after crashing on Earth 65 million years ago. Producers of Heretic include Beck, Woods, Julia Glausi, Stacey Sher, and Jeanette Volturno.

Besides Heretic, A24 has several horrors and thrillers on its upcoming release schedule. MaXXXine, the final film in Ti West’s slasher trilogy, bows in theaters on July 5, 2024. The Front Room, a psychological horror film from the Eggers brothers starring Brandy, hits theaters this September.

Heretic opens in theaters on November 15, 2024.

