 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

65’s ending explained

Alex Welch
By

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for 65 (2023).

65’s story is fairly simple. Set “prior to the advent of mankind,” the sci-fi film follows Mills (Adam Driver), a for-hire pilot from a distant world who ends stranded on an uncharted planet after his ship is hit by an unexpected asteroid storm. With all of his cryogenically asleep passengers presumed dead, Mills briefly considers killing himself in 65’s opening minutes before he discovers that one of his passengers, a little girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), survived their crash.

What is 65 about?

After waking Koa up, Mills takes it upon himself to journey with her to their ship’s emergency escape vessel, which crash-landed over a dozen kilometers away on a distant mountain. Unfortunately for Mills and Koa, viewers quickly discover that they haven’t crash-landed on just any planet, but a prehistoric Earth that is still populated by dinosaurs. As a result, the duo’s escape from Earth doesn’t end up being nearly as easy as they would have liked.

Related

Over the course of 65’s lean 93-minute runtime, Mills and Koa are forced to face off against a number of dinosaurs, many of which immediately try to kill the pair. In case that wasn’t bad enough, it’s revealed in 65’s second act that the asteroid field that caused Mills and Koa’s ship to crash was merely the leftover debris from another much larger asteroid that is heading straight for Earth. The asteroid in question is the same one that will wipe out all of the planet’s non-avian dinosaurs.

Mills carries Koa through a swamp in 65.
Patti Perret/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Does Adam Driver really battle a Tyrannosaurus rex in 65?

Following their discovery of the incoming asteroid, Mills and Koa rush to get to their escape vessel before Earth’s surface is totally remade. Once they reach their escape vessel, however, Koa not only realizes that both of her parents were killed in the crash that brought her to Earth in the first place, but that Mills also lied to her about her family being at their destination. For a few moments, it looks like Koa and Mills are going to be split apart irrevocably by the latter’s grief and sense of betrayal.

Instead, Mills opens up to her about the loss of his own daughter, Nevine (Chloe Coleman), who died while he was away on the very mission that has brought him and Koa together. Despite not being able to fully understand him, Koa recognizes Mills’ vulnerability. It’s the pair’s shared grief, consequently, that brings them back together. Unfortunately, just as Koa and Mills are about to leave Earth, their escape vessel gets hit by a meteor, which sends it tumbling off its mountain perch.

On the ground, Mills and Koa find themselves surrounded by three very angry Tyrannosaurus rexes. Mills gets out of their escape vessel and manages to defeat two of the massive dinosaurs on his own. Once his sole weapon runs out of ammo, though, it’s only a well-timed geyser blast and a last-minute save from Koa that prevents the remaining T-Rex from killing Mills. With only seconds to spare, Mills and Koa then run back to their escape vessel and leave Earth just as it is hit by a planet-altering asteroid.

How does 65 end?

Mills shows a futuristic scanner to Koa in 65.
Patti Perret/Sony Pictures Entertainment

As he and Koa fly toward the rescue vessel waiting somewhere in the stars for them, Mills closes his eyes and remembers some of his final memories with his daughter. For a moment, it looks like the pilot is going to give in to the pain of his multiple wounds and die. He’s pulled back to consciousness, though, when Koa takes his hand in hers. 65 then ends on an image of Mills and Koa’s ship speeding away and becoming yet another speck of light in a sea of stars.

As far as endings go, 65’s is ultimately a reflection of the film itself. It’s a simple, bare-bones conclusion that plays with a lot of familiar ideas and story beats, but nonetheless achieves an emotional resolution that is moving in its own small way and surprisingly optimistic. As exciting as many of 65’s action sequences are, it’s really Mills and Koa’s ability to bond over their grief that keeps them alive. It’s only fitting then that 65 ends on an image that highlights both connection and loneliness in equal measure.

65 is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Magic Mike’s Last Dance’s ending explained
Alex Welch
By Alex Welch
February 10, 2023
Channing Tatum and Kylie Shea stand in the rain in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023).

At the heart of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third and supposedly final installment in the Magic Mike franchise, is the unexpected romance that grows between Channing Tatum’s Mike Lane and Salma Hayek Pinault’s Maxandra Mendoza. After a night of intimacy with Mike early in the film helps reignite Maxandra’s passion for life, she offers him $60,000 to go to London with her for one month.

Read more
Infinity Pool’s ending explained
Alex Welch
By Alex Welch
January 27, 2023
Gabi looks at James in a pool in Infinity Pool.

Warning: this article contains a plot synopsis and major spoilers for Infinity Pool (2023).

Infinity Pool is just as wild and unpredictable as its trailers suggest. The film, which serves as writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s follow-up to his 2020 feature Possessor, is an unchecked descent into a dark, Faustian alternate reality where the world’s richest tourists truly don’t have to worry about ever facing the consequences of their worst actions.

Read more
Missing’s ending explained
Jason Struss
By Jason Struss
January 19, 2023
Two girls look at a computer screen in Missing.

In 2018, John Cho starred in a clever little thriller called Searching, which told a story about a father desperate to find his missing daughter. It became a surprise critical and commercial hit and was praised for its unique way of telling the entire story through a computer screen.

Five years later, Sony is releasing a follow-up of sorts, Missing. While set in the same world, Missing tells a new story about a teenage girl who quickly realizes her mother has disappeared. Utilizing the power of social media and Google, she tries to track her down while also uncovering some mysteries about her past. If you are interested in having Missing's ending explained, you've come to the right place!
What is Missing about?

Read more