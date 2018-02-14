Netflix nabs ‘Glee’ and ‘American Horror Story’ creator Ryan Murphy in huge deal

Share

Netflix is betting big on Ryan Murphy.

The streaming video platform announced a massive deal that would bring the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody award-winning Glee and American Horror Story creator under its banner to create new series, movies, and documentaries exclusively for Netflix. The five-year deal begins July 1, and will bring Murphy from his longtime home studio 20th Century Fox TV to the streaming platform.

According to Deadline, the deal that brought Murphy to Netflix is one of the largest television contracts of all time, reported to be as high as $300 million. As part of the deal, Murphy will reportedly continue to oversee the current projects he created and produced for Fox and FX, which include American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Feud, and Pose (on FX), as well as 9-1-1 (on Fox). Previously, he created and produced Nip/Tuck on FX and Glee on Fox.

Murphy already had two new, original series, Ratched and The Politician, that will premiere on Netflix over the next year, and now his next few projects will be tied to the streaming platform as well.

The deal was reportedly hurried along by impending Fox buyout by Disney, which left his future with the studio a bit uncertain. Since the details of the Disney-Fox merger are still being sorted out — and nothing is official at this point — Netflix apparently offered a more stable home for the prolific producer.

“The history of this moment is not lost on me,” said Murphy in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings, and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities, and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows.”

Murphy has been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards 25 times, and won four Emmy Awards.