Disney’s Deadpool? What could happen if Disney buys 21st Century Fox

One of the biggest entertainment industry acquisitions since The Walt Disney Company bought Lucasfilm is reportedly in the works, and it involves the entertainment juggernaut buying yet another major movie and television entity.

According to CNBC, Disney has been in talks with 21st Century Fox to buy most of the latter company’s assets — a deal that would move a wide array of Fox movies and television properties under the Disney banner, with the exception of a few major elements: Fox News, Fox Sports, and the Fox broadcast network are reported to be excluded from the deal.

The associated CNBC report indicates that, while the terms have been under discussion, talks are not currently in progress between the two companies, and the deal is far from certain at this point. Just the suggestion of such a monumental deal, however, has led to speculation regarding what it could mean for some of the major movie and television elements at play, as well as Disney’s plans for its own streaming services for its film and TV properties.

Fox has had tremendous success in recent years with its X-Men films franchise based on Marvel Comics characters such as Wolverine and Deadpool (less so with the Fantastic Four superhero team), and with Marvel Studios already under the Disney banner, a deal could bring audiences one step closer to a fully unified Marvel Cinematic Universe. While that might sound like music to Marvel fans’ ears, Disney’s affinity for catering to an all-ages audience with its superhero projects might not align with the current plans at Fox for the Deadpool franchise and other “R”-rated films based on Marvel properties.

Currently, 21st Century Fox has X-Force and New Mutants films in the works based on the Marvel Comics properties of the same name, as well as an “R”-rated Deadpool sequel. Apart from superhero fare, the Fox is also the current home of the Alien and Avatar franchises, as well as the Planet of the Apes series. One area in which the deal makes particular sense is in Fox’s ownership of the Star Wars prequel trilogy (Episode I-III), which would then be brought to Disney with the rest of the franchise, should the potential deal clear all the hurdles it will undoubtedly face.

The report regarding the deal indicates that Disney is avoiding the Fox Sports and Fox News assets, as well as the Fox broadcast network, in order to stay on the right side of antitrust laws. Fox is also reportedly hoping to concentrate its focus on news and sports, potentially selling off the greater movie and television elements to a company with a better handle on the rapidly changing face of entertainment media and how audiences consume it.

To that end, the deal could dramatically increase Disney’s offerings for its own, subscription-based streaming video services.

Disney announced plans in September 2017 to remove its Marvel and Star Wars projects from Netflix as it readies its own streaming service in 2019. And while the company’s library of Lucasfilm and Marvel projects (along with Disney and Pixar films) is both extensive and appealing, the addition of Fox movie and television projects to the mix would certainly broaden the scope of what such a stand-alone streaming service (or services) might offer.

At this point, nothing is official regarding the potential deal between Disney and Fox, but now that word is getting around, there’s a good chance we’ll hear more about it in the near future.