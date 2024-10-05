Glen Powell will be sprinting into theaters next Thanksgiving. Paramount announced a slew of release dates for its upcoming film slate, led by Edgar Wright’s reboot of The Running Man starring Powell.

The Running Man will be released theatrically on November 21, 2025. The film faces tough competition at the box office as it opens against Wicked: Part Two and a Warner Bros. event movie.

The Running Man is based on Stephen King’s 1982 dystopian novel of the same name. Set in 2025, The Running Man follows Ben Richards, a man who, in need of money, signs up to appear on The Running Man, a deadly game show that promotes violence and murder. Powell will star as Richards in the remake.

The Running Man was previously adapted into a 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film received mixed reviews but has since developed a cult-like status. Wright’s adaptation is reportedly more faithful to King’s novel than the Schwarzenegger-led movie.

In addition to The Running Man, Paramount also assigned new release dates to several of their projects. The Naked Gun reboot moves from July 18, 2025, to August 1, 2025. Liam Neeson stars as Detective Frank Drebin, the character made famous by Leslie Nielsen in previous iterations. Akiva Schaffer will direct, while Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins will produce.

An untitled Smurfs animated musical from Chris Miller has been pushed back from February 14, 2025, to July 18, 2025. The voice cast includes Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Kurt Russell, and John Goodman.

Additionally, Vicious, Bryan Bertino’s horror film starring Dakota Fanning, moves up from August 8, 2025, to February 28, 2025.

Paramount made one major change to its 2024 schedule. September 5, a riveting drama about ABC Sports’ TV coverage of the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis, will receive a limited release on November 29, 2024, before expanding on December 13, 2024. Paramount is hoping September 5 can sneak into the 2024 awards race.