Arnold Schwarzenegger takes on one last job in trailer for Netflix’s FUBAR

Dan Girolamo
Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) has been one of the most influential movie stars of the last 40 years. Now, Schwarzenegger is heading to television to star in his first scripted series, Netflix’s FUBAR.

FUBAR is an action comedy series that follows Schwarzenegger’s Luke, a retired CIA operative pulled back into the business to extract another operative and dangerous weapon from a secret location. Upon arrival, Luke discovers that his daughter, Emma (Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro), is also a CIA operative, and that she hid her occupation from her father. Luke must set aside his preconceived notions and team up with his daughter to complete the mission.

Schwarzenegger, an executive producer on FUBAR, returns to his action-comedy roots, a genre made famous by the actor in films like True Lies and The Last Action Hero. When Netflix released the first teaser, Schwarzenegger said, “FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with [FUBAR creator] Nick [Santora], Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

Besides Schwarzenegger and Barbaro, FUBAR stars Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Warped!), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), Fortune Feimster (Velma), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Barbara Eve Harris (Prison Break), and Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship).

A woman and a man points their guns in a scene from FUBAR.
Fubar. (L to R) Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 105 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

Santora also developed Reacher and The Fugitive. The series is produced by Skydance Television and Blackjack Films.

All eight episodes of FUBAR stream to Netflix on May 25. 

Entertainment Writer

Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout his career, Dan has been a writer, broadcaster, podcaster, editor, and social media manager. At Digital Trends, Dan covers film and television, from reviewing upcoming projects to interviewing actors and directors. Outside of Digital Trends, he has been an Oscar prognosticator since 2016 as well as a sportswriter with a special concentration in New York professional sports. Dan is still waiting for the New York Knicks to win a championship, but unfortunately, he will have to wait a lot longer for this dream to become a reality.

