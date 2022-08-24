Where to watch Top Gun: Maverick

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The year is 2022, and Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s last movie stars, sits atop the movie world once again with Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun is the number one movie of 2022 at the worldwide box office with a gross of $1.4 billion.

It cannot be overstated how much of a success story Top Gun: Maverick has been. The gamble to postpone the film’s release date multiple times to ensure its theatrical release paid off as the film registered Cruise’s best opening weekend at the box office with a domestic gross of $124 million back in late May. After a three-month theatrical run, the film can finally be seen in your home, and we’re here to let you know how.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Set thirty years after the events of Top Gun, Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, an excellent Naval aviator who continues to dodge advancement to remain a test pilot. Maverick is given one last shot to save his career when he’s assigned to train a group of TOPGUN pilots for a top-secret mission. One of the pilots is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s former RIO, “Goose,” who tragically died in the original film. Despite Maverick’s unorthodox methods, he’s still the best pilot, and it’s up to him to save the world from a potential catastrophe.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Spiderhead), Top Gun: Maverick has received rave reviews with many praising Cruise’s performance and the spectacular practical effects. Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, round out the ensemble.

Top Gun: Maverick can still be seen in theaters as the film continues to climb the box office charts, as it recently passed Avengers: Infinity War for the sixth highest-grossing film domestically. However, Maverick can finally be seen for the first time outside of theaters as the film can be purchased on demand through digital retailers like Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

Where to watch: iTunes | Amazon Prime Video | Google Play | Vudu

For those fans wanting to purchase the film on Blu-ray and DVD, pre-orders have begun for a November 1 release date. Top Gun: Maverick will eventually stream on Paramount+, but no date has been announced.

