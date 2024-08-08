 Skip to main content
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in August 2024

A fighter pilot shoots a gun in Midway.
Lionsgate

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, one of the summer’s biggest movies, is now on Hulu. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series takes place 300 years after the death of Caesar, with a young ape and human teaming up to investigate a new colony. Kingdom is one of the 10 most popular movies of 2024.

The Apes films are only some of the movies offered on Hulu. There are plenty of movies in many genres, like action, comedy, drama, family, horror, and thriller. You just need to know where to look. This August, try these three underrated movies on your next Hulu session. Our picks include alien horror, a unique romantic comedy, and an epic war film.

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

A Predator stops a human from hitting it with an axe in Alien vs Predator
20th Century Studios

Alien vs. Predator is a two-out-of-four-star movie. It sits in the middle of the pack for the Alien and Predator franchise rankings. You can’t always hit a home run, and that’s OK. Paul W. S. Anderson, who helmed Event Horizon and Resident Evil, is the perfect director for the average but entertaining movie that looks cool and feels scary.

In this crossover event, Charles Bishop Weyland (Lance Henriksen) funds an exploration to Antarctica to find a mysterious pyramid buried 2,000 feet below the ice. The team of experts, led by Alexa Woods (Sanaa Lathan), heads below the surface and discovers the pyramid is home to Xenomorph Queen. If one extraterrestrial creature wasn’t enough, add three Predators to the mix, who arrive to hunt the aliens, leaving the humans powerless in the middle of this conflict. One side must win. Will the humans make it out alive?

Watch Alien vs. Predator on Hulu.

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

A woman blows smoke in a man's mouth in The Worst Person in the World.
Neon

Give foreign movies a chance. As Bong Joon-ho eloquently said at the 2020 Golden Globes, “Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” In that spirit, try The Worst Person in the World, a Norwegian, romantic, coming-of-age comedy from filmmaker Joachim Trier.

The film follows Julie (Renate Reinsve), a late-20s medical student at a crossroads in her life. In her professional life, Julie leaves medicine for psychology and then photography. In her personal life, Julie navigates two intimate relationships with Aksel (Andrews Danielsen Lie) and Eivind (Herbert Nordrum). The film chronicles four years of Julie’s life in 12 chapters, with a prologue and an epilogue. After watching, you’ll realize Julie is the furthest thing from the worst person in the world. She’s like the rest of us who are trying to figure it out one day at a time.

Watch The Worst Person in the World on Hulu.

Midway (2019)

Ed Skrein stands with a soldier touching his back in Midway.
Lionsgate

Roland Emmerich loves an epic film. Emmerich’s track record is in disaster and sci-fi, with Independence Day, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012 being his standout films. Emmerich’s understanding of size and scope naturally translates to war films, and in 2019, he tackled a pivotal battle in World War II for Midway.

December 1941. Japanese forces launch a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, devastating American troops and forcing them to enter the war. Six months later, the Japanese plan to strike American ships in the Pacific and attack Midway Island. This time, the Americans are ready, embarking on a three-day battle that will turn the tide of the war. WWII history buffs will especially enjoy this dramatic reenactment of the brave soldiers who sacrificed it all in the Battle of Midway.

Watch Midway on Hulu.

