3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024

What’s on Netflix’s action docket this month? Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut is now streaming. Like the Justice League Snyder Cut, Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder’s extended, R-rated version of Rebel Moon. Other action movies populating the service are Trigger Warning, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Divergent, and Red.

Action continues to be one of the most popular genres on Netflix. You can waste a lot of time searching the homepage for the right movie. Save some time and check out these three action movies this month. Our picks include a little-seen action spectacle, a book adaptation featuring an iconic movie star, and a forgotten war thriller.

Recommended Videos

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

Special Air Service (SAS) operator Tom Buckingham (Sam Heughan) plans to propose to his girlfriend, Dr. Sophie Hart (Hannah John-Kamen), after they complete their train ride from London to Paris. The last thing Tom expects is a hijacking. Yet that’s exactly what happens. Grace Lewis (Ruby Rose) of the private military company Black Swans and her team of mercenaries seize control of the train and hold the passengers hostage.

Grace threatens to blow up a gas pipe by the English Channel if her demands are not met. Tom manages to escape, but Sophie remains onboard to help the injured passengers. Without a team, Tom must rely on his training to prevent Grace from wreaking havoc and save the passengers. It’s time for this SAS member to get to work.

Stream SAS: Rise of the Black Swan on Netflix.

Jack Reacher (2012)

Before Alan Ritchson became Jack Reacher on Prime Video, Tom Cruise played the titular protagonist in the feature film adaptations of Lee Childs’ novels. Cruise’s first outing as the character came in 2012’s Jack Reacher, based on the novel One Shot. In Pittsburgh, an ex-military sniper James Barr (Joseph Sikora) is accused of killing five people in a public shooting. When the police bring him into custody, he asks for Jack Reacher (Cruise), a drifter and ex-US Army criminal investigator. Reacher is an elite combat veteran who knows how to get answers by any means necessary.

Upon arriving in Pittsburgh, Reacher meets Helen Rodin (Rosamund Pike), Barr’s defense attorney. Though Reacher believes Barr is guilty, he agrees to help Helen look into the case. Reacher discovers Barr might have been framed, making him question the entire case. Now, Reacher sets out to find the truth, which won’t come easy.

Stream Jack Reacher on Netflix.

Land of Bad (2024)

Land of Bad is the perfect action movie for dads. Sergeant JJ Kinney (Liam Hemsworth), aka Playboy, joins a small Delta Force Team tasked with rescuing a CIA spy in the Philippines. The eyes in the sky are Captain Eddie “Reaper” Grimm, a US Air Force drone pilot providing air support. After the team reaches the target, they are ambushed by local militants. Kinney is the only survivor and retreats into the jungle.

Alone, Kinney must now trek through the dangerous terrain to the next extraction point. With Reaper tracking his every move, Kinney must survive the next 48 hours while avoiding enemy hostiles at every turn. Land of Bad is a violent, bloody, and entertaining adventure that’s a throwback to those 1990s action movies starring Steven Seagal.

Stream Land of Bad on Netflix.