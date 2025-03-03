 Skip to main content
2025 Oscars: Anora wins Best Picture, full list of winners

By
Ani looks at her wedding ring in a mirror in Anora.
Neon

Anora completed its fairytale ending at the 2025 Oscars.

The dramedy about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch won five Oscars, including Best Picture. Anora’s Sean Baker became the first person to win four Oscars for the same movie. Baker walked away with Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Anora star Miey Madison scored an upset victory over The Substance’s Demi Moore for Best Actress.

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic about a Holocaust survivor and architect who emigrates to the United States, won three Oscars, including Best Cinematographer and Best Original Score. The Brutalist star Adrien Brody took home Best Actor, edging out Timothée Chalamet.

A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin and Emilia Pérez’s Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

View the full list of winners below.

A woman sits on a man's lap in Anora.
Neon

Best Picture

Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker, Anora

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg stare at something in a still from the movie A Real Pain.
Searchlight Pictures

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker, Anora

Best Animated Feature

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman, Flow

Best Documentary Feature

Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham, No Other Land

Best International Feature

Brazil, I’m Still Here

Best Film Editing

Anora

Two men embrace outside of a bus.
A24

Best Cinematography

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Best Production Design

Production Design: Nathan Crowley/Set Decoration: Lee Sandales, Wicked

Best Costume Design

Paul Tazewell, Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

Best Original Score

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Best Sound

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill, Dune: Part Two

Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two

Gurney looking at Paul in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Live-Action Short

Victoria Warmerdam and Trent, I’m Not a Robot

Best Animated Short

Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi. In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best Documentary Short

Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington, The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
