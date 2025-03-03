2025 Oscars: Anora wins Best Picture, full list of winners

Anora completed its fairytale ending at the 2025 Oscars.
The dramedy about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch won five Oscars, including Best Picture. Anora’s Sean Baker became the first person to win four Oscars for the same movie. Baker walked away with Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Anora star Miey Madison scored an upset victory over The Substance’s Demi Moore for Best Actress.
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic about a Holocaust survivor and architect who emigrates to the United States, won three Oscars, including Best Cinematographer and Best Original Score. The Brutalist star Adrien Brody took home Best Actor, edging out Timothée Chalamet.
A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin and Emilia Pérez’s Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.
View the full list of winners below.
Best Picture
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker, Anora
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress
Mikey Madison, Anora
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Adapted Screenplay
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker, Anora
Best Animated Feature
Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman, Flow
Best Documentary Feature
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham, No Other Land
Best International Feature
Brazil, I’m Still Here
Best Film Editing
Anora
Best Cinematography
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Best Production Design
Production Design: Nathan Crowley/Set Decoration: Lee Sandales, Wicked
Best Costume Design
Paul Tazewell, Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance
Best Original Song
El Mal, Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)
Best Original Score
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Best Sound
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill, Dune: Part Two
Best Visual Effects
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two
Best Live-Action Short
Victoria Warmerdam and Trent, I’m Not a Robot
Best Animated Short
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi. In the Shadow of the Cypress
Best Documentary Short
Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington, The Only Girl in the Orchestra