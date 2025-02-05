 Skip to main content
Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard weighs in on Karla Sofía Gascón controversy

A woman stares into the camera.
Netflix

Jacques Audiard, the writer and director of Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, is the latest creative to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the film’s star, Karla Sofía Gascón.

In an interview with Deadline, Audiard addressed the discovery of Gascón’s old tweets promoting hate speech, which ranged from defending Hitler to insulting Muslims. What disappoints Audiard even more is Gascón’s half-sympathetic approach in the aftermath of the tweets resurfacing. For now, Audiard has no plans to communicate with Gascón.

“I haven’t spoken to her, and I don’t want to. She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing,” Audiard said. “Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this too is why she’s harming people who were very close to her. I’m thinking in this thing of how hurting others, of how she’s hurting the crew and all these people who worked so incredibly hard on this film. I’m thinking of myself, I’m thinking of Zoe [Saldaña] and Selena [Gomez]. I just don’t understand why she’s continuing to harm us.”

Gascón set up an interview with CNN without Netflix’s knowledge. Gascón defended herself against accusations of racism and antisemitism. However, Gascón implied that these allegations were publicized to destroy her chances of winning awards.

Emilia Pérez | Official Teaser | Netflix

In the wake of the controversy, Netflix has removed Gascón from Emilia Pérez’ Oscar campaign. Furthermore, THR reports that Netflix will not facilitate Gascón’s attendance at the major awards shows left this season. Netflix typically pays for the transportation and lodging for its contenders. Now, there is “no great interest” for Netflix to provide the same courtesy for Gascón.

Before Gascón’s scandal, Emilia Pérez was riding high after the film received 13 Oscar nominations, the most in this year’s field. Gascón became the first openly transgender performer to receive a nomination for an acting Oscar. Now, Gascón’s chances of winning Best Actress are virtually zero.

The final round of Oscar voting begins Tuesday, February 11. Only time will tell if Gascón’s wrongdoing hurts Emilia Pérez’ Oscar haul at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2.

