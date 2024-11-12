Carry-On trailer: Taron Egerton must save an airport from holiday destruction

The most wonderful time of the year just got a lot more sinister in the trailer for Carry-On, an upcoming action thriller from Netflix.

Taron Egerton stars as Ethan Kopek, a youthful TSA agent working the Christmas Eve shift at a popular airport. While on the job, Ethan finds a strange earpiece and converses with a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) on the other end. The traveler blackmails Ethan into letting a suspicious package through security. If Ethan does not comply, the traveler will execute his pregnant girlfriend (Sofia Carson), who also works at the airport.

“You leave that post; there’s gonna be consequences,” the traveler tells Ethan. Refusing to let innocent people die, Ethan sprints into action, embarking on a one-man mission to find the package and save the airport.

Carry-On’s ensemble features Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener, Dean Norris, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson, and Gil Perez-Abraham.

Jaume Collet-Serra directed Carry-On from a script written by T.J. Fixman and Michael Green. Collet-Serra is well-versed in action thrillers, having previously directed Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, and The Commuter. Collet-Serra is also directing the Cliffhanger reboot starring Lily James.

“We all wanted this to feel incredibly realistic, like the events of this movie could happen to any of us on any given day at any airport, and Jason and Taron delivered brilliant performances that helped ground our movie and make it feel real,” Collet-Serra told Tudum when describing the performances from his two leads. “I think they also very much enjoyed the cat-and-mouse game between their two characters and really had a great time making a meal out of those moments.”

Carry-On is Digital Trends’ most anticipated Netflix movie of fall 2024. The thriller streams on December 13, 2024.