Netflix amps up the tension this holiday season with Carry-On

Taron Egerton sprints through an airport.
The chaotic holiday season just became more complicated in the teaser for Carry-On, an upcoming action thriller and one of Netflix’s most anticipated movies this fall.

Taron Egerton stars as Ethan Kopek, a TSA agent facing a serious dilemma. A mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) blackmails Ethan into allowing a dangerous package onto a flight on Christmas Day. “There’s people in control, and there’s people that listen. I’m the guy you listen to,” Jason Bateman’s mysterious character says in the teaser, which includes a car crash and a tense airport security confrontation.

All Ethan has to do is “nothing.” If Ethan does not comply, the traveler threatens to kill everyone in the airport, including someone Ethan loves.

Besides Egerton and Bateman, Carry-On‘s ensemble features Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener, Dean Norris, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson, and Gil Perez-Abraham.

Carry-On | Official Teaser | Netflix

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Carry-On on a script written by T.J. Fixman and Michael Green. Collet-Serra and Green collaborated on 2021’s Jungle Cruise, the Disney adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. This isn’t Collet-Serra’s first foray into thrillers involving mass travel. Collet-Serra helmed Non-Stop, a thriller set on an international flight, and The Commuter, a crime drama on a train. Both films stared Liam Neeson.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Collet-Serra explained the basis for Ethan’s character and the treacherous journey he will undergo in the movie.

“Ethan is a relatively ordinary person thrust into an extraordinary situation, and how he adapts and grows to save his loved ones over the course of the film ends up making him pretty extraordinary, even though what he discovers is that being extraordinary is actually just being himself,” Collet-Serra said.

Carry-On streams on Netflix on December 13, 2024.

