Denzel Washington will eventually retire, but not before appearing in this MCU movie

By
Denzel Washington sits down and stares.
Cuba Scott / Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington can see the finish line of his career. Before he crosses it, the two-time Oscar winner wants to try new things. One of those is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While promoting Gladiator II on Australia’s Today show, Washington revealed the plans for his final acting projects, which include a role in Black Panther 3.

“For me, it’s about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best,” Washington said about his future plans in acting. “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

“I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70,” Washington continued. “After that, I am playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

Talks of Black Panther 3 began on the heels of 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which received five Oscar nominations and grossed over $859 million worldwide. In January 2023, Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, said Black Panther 3 is “already in the works” but won’t come to fruition for a while. To date, Black Panther 3 has not been officially greenlit by Marvel.

Washington has a special connection with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died from cancer in 2020. Before his death, Boseman revealed that while studying acting at Howard University, Washington paid for his tuition to participate in an exchange program at Oxford.

Up next for Washington is Gladiator II, Ridley Scott’s epic sequel to the Oscar-winning Gladiator. Washington stars as Macrinus, a former slave who becomes a powerful arms dealer with plans to control Rome. Macrinus raises a stable of gladiators, including Lucius, played by Paul Mescal.

Gladiator II opens in theaters on November 22, 2024.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
