Arnold Schwarzenegger (Predator) is back, baby, as he headlines his first-ever TV series, Netflix’s Fubar. The streamer released the first teaser trailer on Monday, where Schwarzenegger is thrown into the world of espionage.
Schwarzenegger stars as Luke, a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a secret involving his daughter Emma (Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro). Luke, who has concealed his life in the CIA from his family, learns that Emma is also a CIA operative. With the discovery, Luke is now forced back into the field for one final job as Fubar depicts “universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.”
Created by Nick Santora (Reacher), Fubar is Schwarzenegger’s return to action comedy, a genre he took to new heights with smash hits like Kindergarten Cop, Last Action Hero, and True Lies. Schwarzenegger, who serves as an executive producer on Fubar, is looking to capture that same magic but in television form.
“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “Well, here it is. Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”
Starring alongside Schwarzenegger and Barbaro are Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Milan Carter (Warped!), Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship), Andy Buckley (The Office), Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery ), Barbara Eve Harris (Prison Break), Fortune Feimster (Velma), and Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us).
Fubar will premiere globally on May 25 on Netflix.
