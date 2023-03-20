 Skip to main content
Squid Game season 2: Everything we know so far

Joe Allen
By

Following a hugely successful first season that surprised virtually everyone, many fans are eager for the potential return of Squid Game. In its first season, the show followed a group of contestants who competed against one another in a series of children’s games that had deadly stakes.

Some of those playing the game would die, and the rest would move on to the next round. Ultimately, a single winner emerged who was rewarded with an insanely large cash prize. As many wonder about what season 2 could contain, here’s what we know so far about the hit Netflix show’s future:

What will season 2 of Squid Game be about?

Squid Game | Official Trailer | Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, has said that he has an outline in mind for what the second season will be. “I do have a basic storyline for season two, it’s all in my head, and I am currently in the brainstorming stage. It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details,” he told AP News.

In January 2022, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said that the show would be returning for a second season, but it seems like most of the details about that second season are still up in the air.

When we last left Gi-hun, the winner of the first season, he had discovered the creator of the game, and finally started using the funds he had won. In the show’s final scene, Gi-hun is planning to get on a flight to Los Angeles to be reunited with his daughter but sees a man being recruited to play the Squid Game on his way to his plane. He ultimately tries to discover who is behind the game by calling the number on the recruiter’s card, only to be told to get on his plane. Gi-hun then refuses and returns to the airport.

It seems, then, that Gi-hun is determined to take down whoever is still running the Squid Game, and ensure that it is not allowed to continue.

When will season 2 be released?

Squid Game official soundtrack.
Spotify/Netflix

Given Hwang Dong-hyuks’s fairly vague answers to questions about the new season, it doesn’t seem like the show will be returning all that soon. The season has not yet been formally written, and once it has been, it will still have to go into production. It seems safe to say that a new season of the show is at least a year away, and it could be much longer than that.

The good news is that, according to a report from the Korea Times, Hwang Dong-hyuk is negotiating with Netflix to do not just one but two additional seasons of the show.

How long will Squid Game season 2 be?

Unknown. The first season was nine episodes long and approximately one hour each, so we have to think season 2 will mimic that format and length.

Who has been cast in Squid Game season 2?

A woman sweaty and disheveled in a scene from Squid Games.

It’s not known at this time who is in the cast of season 2. Lee Jung-jae, the lead star of the first season, survived the brutal game, so he’s likely to be back. The mysterious Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, is set to be a major player in the series, so he should be back as well. One of the most popular cast members, HoYeon Jung, probably won’t be back, as her character, Kang Sae-byeok, was killed off at the end of season one.

What needs to be addressed in the second season?

A worker in Squid Game standing in front of the many participants in numbered jumpsuits.
Youngkyu Park

In addition to Gi-hun’s potential attempt to infiltrate the games in order to shut them down, there are a few other unresolved plotlines from the show’s first season that fans would like to see addressed.

One that has caused the most intrigue is the identities of the masked VIPs who watch the games play out and bet on various contestants. Learning who they are may unravel the entire scheme behind the games, and it could also be an extra satisfying reveal.

It’s also possible that we’ll see more from Hwang In Ho, the mysterious Front Man who also turned out to be the missing brother of the detective who was on the island investigating the games. In Ho shot his brother at the end of the first season in order to protect the games, but how will he feel about that decision? If he has any regrets, that could be fertile ground for the second season to explore.

