When is the Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 finale streaming?

Squid Game: The Challenge | Who Will Win the 4.56 Million Dollars? | Finale Trailer | Netflix

Everybody loves Squid Game. When it first debuted on Netflix during the pandemic in 2021, the world couldn’t get enough of the South Korean battle royale series. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show was about a deadly competition that drew hundreds of players — some violent, some greedy, all desperate — to compete for 45.6 billion won, or around $38 million. The competitors would compete in a series of children’s games such as Red Light, Green Light, with success advancing them to the next level and failure resulting in certain death.

Doesn’t sound like great material for a reality show, right? Wrong. The successful series has been transformed into a reality competition series called Squid Game: The Challenge. Just like the show, 456 players will compete in a series of challenges from the show along with new games for a chance to win, you guessed it, $4.56 million.

After nine episodes, the end is nigh. But when is Squid Game: The Challenge‘s season one finale streaming? Read below for the answer.

When can you watch the Squid Game: The Challenge finale?

The season one finale of Squid Game: The Challenge will stream on Netflix at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, December 6. The series consists of 10 episodes that aired over three weeks on November 22, November 29, and December 6.

Who are the final contestants in Squid Game: The Challenge?

Out of 456 contestants, only three remain to complete in the final episode:

Player 287 or Mai

Player 16 or Sam

Player 451 or Phill

Who will win the 4.56 million jackpot? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Is Squid Game: The Challenge Netflix’s only reality series?

Squid Game: The Challenge becomes the latest reality television series on Netflix’s roster. Popular reality shows on Netflix include Love Is Blind, Is It Cake?, Selling Sunset, Floor is Lava, Queer Eye, and The Circle. Netflix has recently expanded into live sports the golf competition, The Netflix Cup. The streamer has produced several popular sports documentary series, including Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing, Quarterback, and Break Point.

How much does Netflix cost?

Love Is Blind Season 5 | Official Clip: Ready For Love | Netflix

Like many streamers in 2023, Netflix is more expensive for customers of certain tiers. The ad-supported plan – Standard with ads – remains at $7/month. Almost all movies and television shows on Netflix are available on this tier, but some will be excluded due to restrictions.

The other tier remaining at the same price is Standard, which costs $15/month and features unlimited ad-free TV shows, movies, and mobile games. The price increased for the Premium tier, which moves from $20/month to $23/month. This ad-free tier features unlimited programs on six supported devices. Although Netflix does not offer the Basic plan, existing customers in this tier will now pay $12/month.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge about?

Squid Game: The Challenge will attempt to recapture the magic of Squid Game by trying to replicate the look and feel of the popular Netflix TV show. Many of the same games from the show will be played in the reality series, including the iconic Red Light, Green Light game, with the giant doll overseeing the contestants’ movements. No one will be shot with bullets, but the players will have paint explode on their shirts if they are out.

Players must form alliances in the competition, similar to how Seong Gi-hun worked with Cho Sang-woo and Kang Sae-byeok. As the synopsis states, players will make “friends and enemies to make millions.” Only one person will be left at the end of the competition and walk away with a record $4.56 million, the largest single cash prize in reality television and game show history.

